Clean Juice Blends Growth, Innovation and Core Values to Achieve Continued Success

New Locations and States Continue Expansion of Leading USDA-certified Organic Food & Juice Bar

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the nation's first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, continues an industry-wide reputable growth streak announcing steady increases in key benchmarks across its corporate and franchise stores. Among the brand's leading achievements in Q2 was opening seven new stores and awarding an additional 13 new stores to first-time and multi-unit Franchise Partners. This brings the total number of Clean Juice stores in the company's system to 203, with 127 opened for business and 76 in development.

For Q2, the popular quick-serve juice and food bar franchise also reported a steady 3 percent same-store sales (SSS) growth, with the total guest percentage up more than 9 percent from Q2 last year. The rapid growth Clean Juice is experiencing is due to several factors, including the brand's attention to the personal guest experience, its focus on only high-quality, all organic food and beverage options, and its dedication to authentic, natural flavor innovations without additives. The brand's dedication to these cornerstones resonates with consumers who continue to value the consumption of all organic fast-casual options, even as uncertain economic landscapes loom.

"We are beyond feeling blessed with how Clean Juice is being embraced by millions of guests across the nation who continue to seek value in the fast-casual space while prioritizing health and wellness food and beverage options," said Landon Eckles, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Juice. "Our promise continues to serve truly clean, unprocessed, and healthy food to our guests with a smile. We believe this focus…while being true keepers of our company values and brand integrity, continues to fuel our growth."

The Q2/2022 announcement comes on the heels of the brand's signature, annual "Juice Jam," where the brand celebrated its Franchise Partners, vendors, nationwide Juiceristas, and home office employees. The three-day event kicked off with a surprise keynote speech by the brand's most recent Franchise Partner, and national ambassador, Tim Tebow. In addition to awarding a total of $20K in scholarships to employees, the brand raised more than $18K during an evening fundraising event benefitting its Quarters 4 Kids corporate social responsibility program.

Year over year, and in the face of unprecedented economic times and global events, Clean Juice demonstrates continued growth and exceeds expectations across the franchise's key performance indicators, including same-store sales (SSS) and guest count (SSGC). Clean Juice continues to ascend as the nation's fastest-growing USDA-certified, organic, fast-casual brand after being recently named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year. Its impressive and continuous growth is attributed to its unique certified organic operation and premium guest experience. Named #21 of the top fast-food brands to watch, Clean Juice was founded on product innovation focusing on organic fruits and vegetables with no additives, GMOs, or chemicals and making healthy, fast food accessible to communities across the United States.

"We are more than halfway through 2022, and we know we must continue to grind, explore new strategies to respond to the marketplace, and diligently serve our guests and Franchise Partners to stay on top. It won't be easy, but we remain committed to serving them and expanding Clean Juice Nation into more communities, homes, and guest lives," added Eckles.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In 2021, professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow became the first Clean Juice national ambassador after signing a multi-year agreement. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

