Brandon Andrews to Host New Entrepreneurship “Greenhouse” at Clinton Global Initiative 2022
Andrews will guide 31 mission-driven entrepreneurs working on Climate, Health Equity, and building an Inclusive Economic through the Greenhouse program at CGI
CGI has always been about turning ideas into action...Who better to engage on a global stage as CGI returns this Fall?”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A global business and entertainment leader and tech entrepreneur – Brandon Andrews will host the inaugural Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Entrepreneurship Greenhouse this September. CEO of The Inexorable and Cofounder and Chief Product Officer of Gauge, Andrews also does casting for television business shows including ABC’s Shark Tank and REVOLT’s Bet on Black. He will MC the CGI Greenhouse on September 19 and a series of virtual events in the lead-up to CGI 2022 on Twitter Spaces.
“CGI has always been about turning ideas into action. Action that has a positive impact on our world, said Brandon Andrews – CEO, The Inexorable. “I meet thousands of entrepreneurs each year. These innovators are turning ideas into positive action every day. Who better to engage on a global stage as CGI returns this Fall? I’m excited to help showcase the work of these entrepreneurs and connect them with resources as we all endeavor to build a better world.”
CGI 2022 + Greenhouse
With a theme of “The Business of How,” CGI will gather leaders from government, business, and civil society to drive action on global challenges including climate change, inclusive economic growth, health equity, and the refugee crisis. CGI returns for the first time since 2016.
The CGI 2022 Meeting will also include announcements of new Commitments to Action™ – specific, measurable programs that address a pressing global challenge – as well as updates on the impact from previous CGI commitments. More than 3,700 Commitments to Action have been launched through CGI since its inception in 2005, making a difference in the lives of more than 435 million people in over 180 countries.
CGI Greenhouse will showcase and support entrepreneurs by providing them with a platform to create partnerships and scale their work to the next level. Innovators from five Continents applied for the opportunity with 31 selected to participate in the inaugural CGI Greenhouse. Through dynamic presentations and targeted discussions, a diverse group of entrepreneurs selected for CGI Greenhouse will challenge global leaders to innovate and commit to action on September 19 in New York, NY.
Virtual Events
As CGI 2022 approaches, Andrews will host a series of three virtual conversations with entrepreneurs from the CGI Greenhouse cohort. These 30-minute conversations will showcase the work of two CGI Greenhouse entrepreneurs working in each CGI pillar; Climate Resilience, Health Equity, and Inclusive Economic Recovery and Growth.
The first conversation will be held on Tuesday August 30, 2022 and showcase CGI Greenhouse entrepreneurs working to build a more inclusive economy - Broxel and Activest. Follow co-hosts @brandontalk and @clintonglobal, and click here to join via Twitter Spaces. Full virtual event schedule:
Inclusive Economic Recovery and Growth – August 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET
Climate Resilience – September 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET
Health Equity – September 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET
Global Engagement
As the host of CGI Greenhouse Andrews continues his work with entrepreneurs around the world. Earlier in 2022, Andrews delivered keynotes at GoViral 2022 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. He also led interactive sessions around Central Asia on artificial intelligence, pitching a business, and solving problems.
Named a Global Innovation Fellow by the United States Department of State, Brandon Andrews has traveled the world leading impactful entrepreneurship programming and hosting events, including keynotes at Go Viral 2017 and 2018 in Almaty, Kazahstan; educational programming at Expo 2017 Astana in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; engaging as a delegate at the US-China Youth Forum on Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Shenzhen, China; co-leading a week-long entrepreneurship accelerator in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and hosting the Department of State’s GIST Pitch Competition at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in The Hague, Netherlands.
Andrews also serves as the United States Country Director of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), a global civil society organization recognizing people of African Descent in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent. In this role, Andrews connects with entrepreneurs from the African Diaspora across the world.
Visit clintonglobal.org for the latest program details and confirmed participants. Visit brandonandrews.me for more information on Brandon Andrews.
