Medigus: Gix Internet Reports Revenues Increase of 166% Year-over-Year to Approximately $43.4 Million in the First Half of 2022

Medigus' financials results for the first half of 2022 will include, for the first time, the consolidation of Gix Internet‘s financials

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. MDGS, a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that its affiliate Gix Internet, ("Gix") in which Medigus holds 42.69% of its outstanding shares (49.11% on a fully diluted basis) GIX, a global marketing technology (MarTech) solutions company for online performance-based-marketing, reported its financial results for the first six month ended June 30, 2022.

Gix's reported revenues for the first half of 2022 amounted to approx. $43.4 million (NIS 141.8 million), an increase of 166% compared to the revenues of approx. $16.3 million (NIS 53.3 million) in the same period of 2021.

Gix's operating profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to approx. $0.6 million (NIS 2.2 million), compared to an operating loss of approx. $0.37 million (NIS 1.2 million) in the same period of 2021.

"Increasing our ownership in Gix, was one of our main focuses over the past year, mainly due to our trust in Gix's ability to grow. We are excited about Gix's financial results and believe in its future and its continued growth", commented Liron Carmel, Medigus Chief Executive Officer.

Medigus is expected to consolidate Gix' financial results (commencing February 28, 2022) in its financial reporting for the first half of 2022.

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. MDGS is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce electric vehicle markets image-based platform, energy efficiency technology and safety systems for commercial drones.. Medigus' affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. The Company's affiliates in image-based platform include ScoutCam Inc. The Company's affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs' Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company's portfolio of technology solution providers. The Company's affiliate in energy sector includes Laminera Ltd. The Company's affiliate in the drone sectors include Parazero technologies Ltd.

