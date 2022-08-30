Late-Model Rolling Stock and Waste Hauling Equipment Offered in Online Auction

Tiger Group liquidation on Sept. 8 features tractor trucks, dump trucks, vacuum trucks and trailers, as well as construction equipment and more than 100 roll-off boxes for waste removal

NEW CONCORD, Ohio and HICKORY, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A September 8 online auction by Tiger Group gives bidders access to the remaining assets of Buckeye Water Services, a former fracking services and waste-hauling company with locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The liquidation is noteworthy for its well-maintained, late-model rolling stock. Construction equipment and more than 100 twenty- and thirty-yard roll-off boxes for waste-removal are also available.

Bidding for the online auction opens on Thursday, September 1, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT), and closes on Thursday, September 8, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT).

"In addition to specialized rolling stock and construction equipment, former Buckeye assets of more general utility, such as pickups, winch and service trucks, SUVs, a Caterpillar skid steer and a lowboy trailer by Entyre, are also available," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

With two locations, one near Columbus, the other near Pittsburgh, Buckeye Water Services provided specialized services to the oil-and-gas industry for more than 50 years. The company also had substantial waste-hauling operations.

Highlights of the sale include two 2022 Mac End dumps; a 2022 Mack tractor with just 11,000 miles on the odometer; two 2018 Dragon tanker trailers; and three Mack tractors, one from 2020 and the others from 2021.

Trucks and trailers available in the auction include:

2020 Peterbilt 10×4 dump trucks

2018 Kenworth T800 10×4 dump trucks

2018 Mack GR64F vacuum tank ("bottle") trucks, ranging from 2019 to 2021

2020 Mack T/A PI64T tractor trucks

Mack T/A tractor trucks

A GMC service truck

Various pickup trucks

Four 12x4 Mack water trucks (2019 and 2020)

One 8x4 Mack water truck (2020)

Two Mack 10x4 water trucks, both from 2019

Nine Dragon vacuum trailers

An Entyre lowboy trailer

Benlee roll-off trailers

The assets can be inspected by appointment on Wednesday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hickory, PA. and New Concord, OH locations.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: auctions@tigergroup.com or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/bulk-waste-and-water-hauling-company/

For more information, contact John Coelho, jcoelho@tigergroup.com, (617) 797-0430.

