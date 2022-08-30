Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,702 in the last 365 days.

RentalBoatSafety.com Releases Updated Boating Safety Video Content

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boating safety campaign, RentalBoatSafety.com, releases refreshed boating safety training segments curated with rental boat customers in mind. The two new video modules share training information needed for renting and operating power boats and personal watercraft.

In less than twenty minutes, the video material provides rental customers with critical safety knowledge geared towards first-time boat renters. Accompanying the video modules, the website hosts assessments created for the five vessel types. All customers receive a customized certificate upon successful completion.

In addition to vessel-specific training modules, RentalBoatSafety.com hosts a variety of additional free resources including blogs, safety checklists, and a Resource Kit including sample social media posts. Rental Boat Safety asks liveries nationwide to partner with them in promoting safe boating content for their rental customers. Rental boat customers can browse these participating rental liveries by location through the Community feature. To learn more, visit www.rentalboatsafety.com/community.

For Media Inquiries, please contact Executive Director, Jess Brockett, at jessbrockett@rentalboatsafety.com.

About Rental Boat Safety

Rental Boat Safety (www.RentalBoatSafety.com) is a boating campaign for the purpose of providing recreational rental boat customers and liveries across the nation with free boating safety resources across the nation. The Rental Boat Safety Campaign is funded by the Sports Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund and administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. To learn more about how your organization can partner with us, please contact Executive Director, Jess Brockett, at jessbrockett@rentalboatsafety.com.

Jessica Brockett
757.647.1196
343526@email4pr.com
www.RentalBoatSafety.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rentalboatsafetycom-releases-updated-boating-safety-video-content-301614321.html

SOURCE Rental Boat Safety

You just read:

RentalBoatSafety.com Releases Updated Boating Safety Video Content

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.