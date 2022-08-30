RentalBoatSafety.com Releases Updated Boating Safety Video Content

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boating safety campaign, RentalBoatSafety.com, releases refreshed boating safety training segments curated with rental boat customers in mind. The two new video modules share training information needed for renting and operating power boats and personal watercraft.

In less than twenty minutes, the video material provides rental customers with critical safety knowledge geared towards first-time boat renters. Accompanying the video modules, the website hosts assessments created for the five vessel types. All customers receive a customized certificate upon successful completion.

In addition to vessel-specific training modules, RentalBoatSafety.com hosts a variety of additional free resources including blogs, safety checklists, and a Resource Kit including sample social media posts. Rental Boat Safety asks liveries nationwide to partner with them in promoting safe boating content for their rental customers. Rental boat customers can browse these participating rental liveries by location through the Community feature. To learn more, visit www.rentalboatsafety.com/community .

For Media Inquiries, please contact Executive Director, Jess Brockett, at jessbrockett@rentalboatsafety.com .

About Rental Boat Safety

Rental Boat Safety ( www.RentalBoatSafety.com ) is a boating campaign for the purpose of providing recreational rental boat customers and liveries across the nation with free boating safety resources across the nation. The Rental Boat Safety Campaign is funded by the Sports Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund and administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. To learn more about how your organization can partner with us, please contact Executive Director, Jess Brockett, at jessbrockett@rentalboatsafety.com .

Jessica Brockett

757.647.1196

343526@email4pr.com

www.RentalBoatSafety.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rentalboatsafetycom-releases-updated-boating-safety-video-content-301614321.html

SOURCE Rental Boat Safety