Competition Bureau resolves competition issues with Couche-Tard's acquisition of Wilsons gas stations in Atlantic Canada

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau announced today that it reached an agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and its affiliates related to their proposed acquisition of Wilsons. Wilsons operates and supplies Esso, Wilsons Gas Stops and Go! Store retail gas locations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Bureau concluded that the proposed transaction would likely substantially lessen or prevent competition in the supply of retail gasoline in some markets within these provinces. To resolve the Bureau's concerns, Couche-Tard has agreed to sell 46 Wilsons sites and supply agreements, and one Couche-Tard gas station to a buyer (or buyers) to be approved by the Commissioner of Competition.

As part of the agreement Couche-Tard will sell retail gas sites in the following markets:

New Brunswick : Bouctouche , Cap Pele , Oak Bay - St-Stephen , Quispamsis , Sackville , Saint John , Saint-Antoine , Shediac , St-Ignace , Sussex , Utopia - Saint George - Pennfield , and Waasis .

: , , - , , , , , , , , - - , and . Newfoundland and Labrador : Gander .

: . Nova Scotia : Barrington Passage , Bedford , Bridgewater , Dartmouth , Digby , Elmsdale - Enfield , Halifax , Lower Sackville , Lunenburg , Mt. Uniacke , Sydney , Truro , Upper Tantallon , West Amherst, and Westville .

: , , , , , - , , , , , , , , West Amherst, and . Prince Edward Island : Stratford – Charlottetown and Summerside .

The Commissioner is satisfied that this agreement addresses the competition issues likely to result from the proposed transaction.

The complete agreement is available on the Competition Tribunal's website.

Quick Facts

Wilsons consists of Barrington Terminals Limited, Cape D'Or Holdings Limited and other related holding entities. In addition to its retail gas network, Wilsons operates a marine fuel terminal in Halifax, Nova Scotia .

. Consent agreements generally contain remedial measures that the Commissioner has determined are appropriate to address a proposed transaction's likely anti-competitive effects. A consent agreement has the force and effect of a court order once it is registered with the Competition Tribunal.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

