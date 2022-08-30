Nate Co Founder of TapMob Interviewed by Qamar Zaman Host of The Subject Matter Experts

Creators can now connect with brands and advertisers to promote products using TapMob Mobile App.

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2011, just as Social Media began to peak, Nate came across the Meme Only Instagram Account with a large following. In no time, he realized the industry was profitable. Later on, Nate teamed up with TapMob Co-Founders, Charles Punay and Jasper Pangilinan to create monetization tools.





Nate Co and Qamar Zaman - Subject Matter Experts Podcast

In a recent interview hosted by Qamar Zaman on the Subject Matter Experts podcast, Nate explained about the project TapMob. Listed on App Store and Google Play, creators can now connect with brands and advertisers to promote and make money! Simply choose an offer, copy your link, and start making money. Check your stats in real time with the app’s interactive dashboard.

According to Nate, TapMob has paid out over $1.6M to influencers since its launch in September 2020. The company is projected to hit $6.4M in 2022. Their primary focus is user acquisition and solving problems in the influencer marketing space.

“We’ve made it easier than ever for creators to connect with brands and advertisers who are ready to pay them to promote,” Nate says, “Through the TapMob app, you simply choose an offer, copy the link to your social channels, and start monetization. The interactive dashboard makes users successful by providing stats in real-time.”

About Nate Co

Nate Co, 38, is a family man and father of two with a passion for creating original monetization technology. He has spent over seven figures in profitable ads on Facebook and Snapchat. Co started his first venture, which generated over $14 million in revenue, in 2014. Now, Co is back to do it again, only 10 times better with his second venture, TapMob.

This app is intended for approved publishers on the TapMob Platform. See http://tapmob.io for more details. Follow Nate Co https://www.linkedin.com/in/nate-co-41ab06153/

About The Subject Matter Experts Podcast

At the subject matter experts podcast our mission is to champion, amplify, and support the genius of our subject matter experts who through their hard work, innovation and exceptionalism merit have the spotlight shined on their unique ideas of improving the human condition. To learn more about our podcast, visit our website and listen to the latest episodes.

