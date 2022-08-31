Local NJ Hardware Store Showcases the Newest Trends in Barbecue Grilling
From wifi-controlled cooking on your grill to pizza ovens that bake a pie in 90 seconds, Oakland Ace Hardware offers a full line of outdoor grilling options.OAKLAND, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choosing a barbecue grill is personal. Understanding the many types and styles of outdoor grills and what each can do for you is crucial. Choosing the right store with knowledgeable employees can make the process easier.
Jim Maggio, owner-operator of Oakland Ace Hardware and a self-avowed grilling enthusiast, wanted to improve access to top quality barbecue grills for other outdoor cooking lovers. Over the years, Maggio’s home improvement store built a positive reputation as the “grilling headquarters” of Northern New Jersey.
“From wood-pellet grilling to wifi-controlled cooking”, added Maggio, “we want to showcase the hottest trends in grilling at our store”. Oakland Ace Hardware carries a wide variety of barbecue grills including komado-style grills by Big Green Egg, wood-pellet Traeger Grills, the luxurious and versatile Napoleon grills plus traditional gas & charcoal offerings by Weber.
To view their entire selection, visit
There are some very exciting trends in outdoor grilling. Traeger wood pellet grills offer more options for grilling and cooking as compared to standard grills. A pellet grill can sear, smoke, bake and grill so that one can make a perfect batch of cookies, steaks or whatever.
Since food-grade pellets are small and because of their composition, they burn cleanly, producing a mild smoky flavor. Wood pellet varieties include maple, oak, apple, mesquite, cherry, hickory plus more.
Imagine placing your food onto a grill, adjust the settings and walking away controlling the temperature with your smartphone wifi. This is another popular trend offered by several brands.
Big Green Egg, the ceramic, komado-style grill, claims to be the favorite of Michelin star eateries, being vegan-friendly and inspired by NASA’s design. Their versatility of so many cooking choices has built a strong, cult-like following of “eggheads” for decades.
Premium, elite Napoleon grills are made with the highest quality steel materials and fine craftsmanship. They have numerous cooking features for grilling lovers like multiple burners & an infrared rotisserie burner. Napoleon grills come with a lifetime guarantee from the manufacturer.
Let’s not forget those ever-popular Weber gas and charcoal grills with a variety of sizes and options for the more traditional grilling enthusiast.
“Whether you're already a certified grill master or just searing your first steak, we want to offer all the best equipment to fulfill your BBQ grill fantasies right here in our store”, says Maggio.
Over the years, Oakland Ace Hardware has built a positive reputation as the “go-to” barbecue grill store. One prior customer said: “Oakland Hardware is always a pleasure to shop at - with staff that are there to help you and answer your questions. Aside from hardware supplies, they have a great array of outdoor tools, seasonal machinery and supplies, grills, and related accessories.” Another added: “I recently bought a Napoleon Prestige grill there and couldn’t be happier with the experience.”
This solid reputation has earned Oakland Ace Hardware status as a Platinum dealer by both Traeger and Big Green Egg. Those designations suggest it is a full-service dealership with a complete selection of grills and accessories.
A new grill is an investment that deserves to be cared for. Oakland Ace Hardware offers a cleaning, maintenance and repair service at your home on all brands they sell.
Who doesn’t love pizza especially here in New Jersey. So many people even enjoy making their own pizzas. That prompted the addition of Gozney pizza ovens in two different sizes. Imagine making a pizza in 90 seconds in your own backyard with temperatures reaching 900 degrees.
For more information about grilling and outdoor cooking, visit their website: OaklandHardware.com.
Jim Maggio
Oakland Ace Hardware
+1 201-337-8068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter