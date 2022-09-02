Ways to Engage with the Media in Real-Time, Per Ronn Torossian

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, PR executive, says these days trends can appear out of nowhere. When a PR professional is responsible for media relations in an organization, they cannot let any opportunity go by even if their organization is not at the heart of a story. The primary tools of traditional media relations were press releases and personal relationships with reporters. The number of ways to reach the media now have increased. The online world is always on and there are numerous ways to engage the media in real time. Most of the ways are powerful and effective, although, during a breaking story it is difficult to assess which way is the most effective.

Contributing to news stories

Torossian adds there are simple ways available for anybody to contribute to news stories. There are media outlets which offer an email address or a website where news can be submitted. Most media outlets have a submission box which is straightforward. A story can be copied and pasted into the box, and it can be sent. Many news apps are also available which enable users to contribute to stories. For instance, Reddit allows users to share thoughts about a certain news story. It also allows users to read articles that are trending in their circle.

Use hashtags

Hashtags can be used liberally if a company has something to say or wants reporters to find what it has to say. Tweeting thoughts is always dependable while reporting a breaking story. Hashtags are identifiers for tweets related to a particular situation. With the help of hashtags, people can search Twitter and locate all references to a particular subject. Reporters frequently search Twitter this way and will get a message if hashtags have been used. Twitter is a great tool when it comes to breaking news. Tweets normally have lots of links to blog posts and other useful information about a breaking story or an important event.

Use blogs

When a reporter works on a fast-moving story, they often look for background information from blogs of experts. If the PR professional of an organization has something to say, it is a great idea to blog about it as fast as possible to get the ideas into the information mix. A blog can be spontaneous and can provide valuable information. A blog can also provide real-time updates. A blog is also a great place to add a take on a story as it is happening. It is not just enough to write a post; people should also be notified about the information so that they share the information or tweet about it.

Live events

Live events can also be the perfect opportunity to add ones take to a news story. Yet another great way to get information out there is to hold a live news conference with reporters and bloggers. Companies also send media alerts for their trade shows and industry events. Media alerts provide reporters with a particular piece of information when they write about a certain topic. A live-streaming video feed of a news conference is also helpful for people who cannot be physically present but can still hear and see what is being said in real time.

