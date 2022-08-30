Algorithmic Trading Market Trends 2022, Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Top Players, Opportunity and Global Outlook 2030

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Algorithmic trading or automated trading is a way of conducting transactions using mechanical programmed trading rules based on historical data. This kind of trading tries to leverage both the speed and computing power of modern computers as compared to humans in terms of market conditions. In these systems uses mathematical algorithms which are programmed into their systems to perform calculations for them. The programs that are created are used to scan market data in order to find patterns in which to make a trading decision.

The Algorithmic Trading market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, Global algorithmic trading market was valued at US$ 10,346.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period to reach US$ 25,257.0 Mn in 2027.

The top competitors' revenues and market shares are first collected as part of the research methodology used to evaluate and forecast this market. Press releases, annual reports, non-profit organisations, trade groups, governmental agencies, and customs data were just a few of the secondary sources used to find and gather data for this in-depth market study. Based on calculations, the total market size was determined. The market has been divided into a number of segments and subsegments after the overall market size has been determined. These segments and subsegments have then been confirmed through primary research by conducting in-depth interviews with industry professionals like CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ AlgoTrader GmbH

◘ Trading Technologies International Inc.

◘ Tethys Technology Inc.

◘ Tower Research Capital LLC

◘ Lime Brokerage LLC

◘ InfoReach Inc.

◘ FlexTrade Systems Inc.

◘ Hudson River Trading LLC

◘ Citadel LLC

◘ Virtu Financial.

Market Dynamics

Launch of new platforms is expected to propel growth of the global algorithmic trading market. For instance, in November 2020, TomiEX announced the launch of its decentralized platform operating on the delegated Proof-of-Stake algorithm. The TomiEX exchange will feature postmining technology for its native TEX Coin and modern specifications that ensure a high quality of algorithmic trading for its users.

Adoption of AI in algorithmic trading is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global algorithmic trading market. For instance, in October 2020, RBC Capital Markets launched a new electronic trading platform using artificial intelligence technology, which was developed by its traders in partnership with AI scientists.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the algorithmic trading market, owing to launch of new applications in the region. For instance, in May 2020, Streak, the strategy development and algorithmic trading provider for retail investors, launched its Streak application in the United States.

The algorithmic trading market in Asia Pacific is witnessing new regulations in algorithmic trading. For instance, in June 2020, Securities and Exchange Board of India, a market regulator in India, implemented new framework on order-to-trade ratio (OTR) of algorithmic trading orders placed by stock brokers.

Similarly, the algorithmic trading market in Europe is also witnessing new regulations in algorithmic trading. For instance, in June 2020, The FICC Markets Standards Board (FMSB) published a new Statement of Good Practice on Algorithmic Trading in FICC Markets as a transparency draft for market consultation.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Algorithmic Trading Market, By Function:

◘ Programming

◘ Debugging

◘ Data Extraction

◘ Back-Testing & Optimization

◘ Risk Management

Global Algorithmic Trading Market, By Application:

- Equities

- Forex

- Commodities

- Funds

◘ Mutual

◘ Hedge

◘ Pension

◘ Others (Insurance, etc.)

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)



