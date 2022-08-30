India Automotive HVAC Market : Automatic Technology to Grow at CAGR 12.5% From 2019–2026

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India automotive HVAC market was estimated at $821 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $2.03 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019–2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Development in the Indian automobile industry, increase in demand for thermal comfort, and improvement in safety measures due to adoption of HVAC systems fuel the growth of the India automotive HVAC market. On the other hand, high maintenance cost hinders the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants and production of cheaper HVAC systems are expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4938

The automatic segment to dominate through 2019–2026

Based on technology, the automatic segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost throughout 2019–2026. With automatic HVAC system on board, the temperature can be set for once. Also, the fact that the HVAC system can adjust the temperature automatically depending on the outside temperature for the rest of the journey has spurred the growth of the segment. The same segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.5% by the end of 2026.

The passenger cars segment to lead the trail by 2026

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018 and is projected to maintain the lion’s share by 2026. This is due to large young population, rising income, and growing Indian automotive industry. At the same time, the light commercial vehicle segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during the estimated period. Increasing demand for light commercial vehicle owing to rising activities in the infrastructure sector has boosted the growth.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4938

The key players analyzed in the report include MAHLE ANAND Thermal Systems, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, Sanden Vikas (India) Ltd., Sensata Technologies, Subros Limited, Keihin Corporation, Valeo Service, and others. These players have incorporated different strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to heighten their stand in the market.

Read More Reports -

Advanced Gear Shifter System Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-gear-shifter-system-market

Air Brake System Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-brake-system-market

Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-electric-oil-pump-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.