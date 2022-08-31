Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market Share Worth US$ 242.3 million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
An increase in automobile production is most likely to increase demand saturated polyester based adhesives market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market size is forecasted to reach US$ 242.3 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. An increase in demand for saturated polyester-based adhesives from the automotive and textile industries acts as the major driver for the market. On the other hand, the availability of substitutes may confine the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Film segment held a significant share in the Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics, air permeability, and reliable processing made it stand out in comparison to other types of adhesive forms in the market.
2. Packaging industry held the largest share in the Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for saturated polyester-based adhesives to laminate plastic films, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) used for packaging. Its wide range of characteristics, high peel strength, excellent color stability, moisture resistance, and clarity is driving its demand for the production of films and sheets used in the packaging industry.
3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for saturated polyester-based adhesives from the packaging sector of the region. According to a recent study published on Interpack, Asia accounted for the highest world share of packaging sales in 2020, an increase of 7.4% in comparison to 2019.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511824
Segmental Analysis:
1. The film adhesives held a significant share in the Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the characteristics and benefits it offers over other types of adhesive forms. Furthermore, it is highly durable and ensures stable bonding properties over a long period of time. Hence, all of these properties are driving its demand over other forms of adhesives, which in turn, is expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.
2. The packaging industry held the largest share in the Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027, owing to its increasing demand from the packaging industry.
3. An increase in demand for packaging is expected to increase the demand for saturated polyester-based adhesives composed of liquid saturated polyester resin as it is primarily used for bonding films & sheets used for packaging. This is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
4. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market in 2021 up to 30%. The consumption of saturated polyester-based adhesives is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the packaging sector.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives industry are -
1. 3M
2. American Chemical, Inc.
3. Henkel AG & Co KGaA
4. Adhesive Technologies, Inc.
5. Bostik, Inc.
Click on the following link to buy the Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511824
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Automotive Adhesives Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16548/automotive-adhesives-market.html
B. Film Adhesives Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Film-Adhesives-Market-Research-500336
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn