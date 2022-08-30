Cobra Legal Solutions promotes Kendra Smith, Esq. to Chief Operating Officer
Cobra announces new COO following their second appearance on the Inc. 5000 list
When I joined Cobra, I was given the opportunity to build a world class service team and instill them with a relentless focus on creating better outcomes for our clients.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the recent news of their second appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, Cobra Legal Solutions has announced that Kendra Smith, Executive Vice President of Operations has been promoted to head the company’s operations as Chief Operating Officer. “As we continue to grow, Kendra taking over this position was a smart and natural move for us”, said Candice Corby, Cobra’s CEO.
Kendra’s background and experience bring together a unique blend of legal and technological expertise that has helped fuel Cobra’s growth. Prior to her five years at Cobra, she has spearheaded electronic discovery with both law firms and service providers for hundreds of complex litigation matters, government investigations, and data breach reviews. Kendra graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of Notre Dame and her Juris Doctorate from Texas A&M School of Law.
“When I joined Cobra, I was given the opportunity to build a world class service team and instill them with a relentless focus on creating better outcomes for our clients”, said Kendra. From a Six Sigma based, single threaded service delivery model to creating incentives for the legal professionals at Cobra to continuously upgrade their skills and experience, Kendra has built a diverse team of attorneys and technologists second to none. “The fact that we have a Project Management team that is made up of only Relativity Experts and Masters has a direct correlation to our high Net Promoter Score of 78. If you work with this team, you’ll see why our clients continue to rely on us day after day”.
About Cobra Legal Solutions
Cobra Legal Solutions was founded over a decade ago by attorneys who knew they could improve the efficiency and reduce the cost of legal support services. Cobra’s
diverse team of like-minded professionals combine deep experience in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. Based in Austin, TX, Cobra Legal Solutions is proud to be 89% diverse with a workforce that is 63% female worldwide. Named to the 2022 Inc 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Cobra Legal Solutions is trusted by thousands of legal professionals each day from some of the world’s largest companies and law firms.
