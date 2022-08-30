Raloxifene Market to hit at CAGR of 8.50% by Size, Share, Industry Segmentation, Trends and Forecast to 2022-2029

Raloxifene Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Raloxifene market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Key Segmentation:

By Drug Class (Antineoplastic, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators)

By Application (Osteoporosis, Breast Cancer Prevention, Others)

By Demographic (Adult, Pediatric, Others)

By Dosage Form (Tablets, Capsule)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Others)

By End-Users (Clinic, Hospital, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Raloxifene Market are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc., HENGRUI USA, Sanikachem, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited., Cadila Pharmaceuticals., Zydus Cadila., Aurobindo Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, ScieGen Pharmaceuticals, Apotex Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Omicron Pharma, Lupin, and AJANTA PHARMA

Brief Overview on Market:

Raloxifene is a selective estrogen receptor modulator that is used to prevent and treat osteoporosis in high-risk postmenopausal women as well as minimize the incidence of invasive breast cancer. It works to prevent and treat osteoporosis by replicating estrogen’s (a female hormone generated by the body) effects on bone density. By inhibiting the effects of estrogen on breast tissue, this drug lowers the risk of developing invasive breast cancer. This could halt the progression of cancers that require estrogen to flourish. Raloxifene is available as a tablet that must be swallowed. It’s taken once a day, with or without food. Evista is the brand name for this medication.

The rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis will act a major driver for the expansion of raloxifene market. Furthermore, upsurge in the number of pipe line studies, increasing geriatric population and rising healthcare expenditure are the factors that will expand the raloxifene market. Other factors including changing lifestyle and rising awareness will positively impact the market growth rate. Additionally, advancement in the medical technology, growing government funding and rising level of disposable incomes are the factors that will escalate the growth rate of raloxifene market. Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of market is growing number of cases of breast cancer globally.

Raloxifene Market Segments by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

