Infopro Learning Partners with A Leading Product Manufacturer to Cultivate Future Leaders
NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning is proud to announce its collaboration with one of the largest product manufacturers in Europe to develop their leaders with a blend of in-person and digital learning programs. This win reinforces Infopro Learning’s dedication to providing a full-service offering to its clients; combining learning strategy, design, delivery, and analytics to create engaging learning journeys.
Infopro Learning assisted its client in developing a self-paced digital learning journey for their newly appointed leaders, supporting critical skills in three areas: self-leading, leading with teams, and leading the organization. Infopro Learning developed the program for the client to foster a culture of leadership, providing an opportunity for everyone to learn and grow. The primary focus was to align the program with the client’s guiding principles for leaders. Leveraging the expertise of Infopro Learning, the client successfully conceptualized, developed, implemented, and executed its digital learning journey.
“We are thrilled to be helping our client drive a new vision for their organizational leadership at all levels through a modern and innovative approach to leadership development that integrates world-class content with a digital learning and online social collaboration platform.”
Dan Rust, VP Global Leadership and Organizational Development
By offering core solutions pillars like leadership content expertise, learning experience, and custom content development, Infopro Learning fulfilled its commitment to building more digitally accessible learning experiences. The notable factors that contributed to the deal’s success include:
- Adopted a hybrid customization approach for digital learning.
- Leveraged Infopro Learning’s leadership development knowledge base to develop JTI-specific VILTs.
- Customized the journey to map the client’s challenges, enabling learners to adapt to the changing dynamics of the workplace.
- Proposed the entire journey to be experienced on a customized LXP.
- Kept the scope fluidic and utilized as much as possible from the client’s existing libraries to save cost and time.
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
