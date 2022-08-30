Traction Control System Market : LAMEA Region to Grow at CAGR 13.1% During 2018 – 2025

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global traction control system market is expected to reach $44.14 billion by 2025 from $27.59 billion in 2017 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025. The growth in the market can be observed with the rise in demand for safety applications.

The rise in demand for safety features, rapid technological advancements, and increasing global safety protocols for vehicle safety are the major drivers of the global traction control system market. However, expensive integration of technology and high maintenance cost along with high safety standard ratings hamper the market growth. On the contrary, expansion in the untapped market of developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5244

The global traction control system market is segmented on the basis of type, installation, component, vehicle type, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into mechanical linkage and electric linkage. The mechanical linkage segment held the largest share, contributing about two-thirds of the total market share in 2017. However, the electrical linkage segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of installation, the market is divided into home and commercial. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into ICE and electric vehicles. The ICE vehicle segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing around 97% of the total market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. However, the electric vehicles segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period, owing to high-end functions and extended range offered by the vehicles.

For purchase inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5244

The report includes in-depth analysis across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region held the lion’s share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market and is estimated to continue this trend through 2025. This is attributed to the government support for the automotive industry, rapid industrialization, and rise in demand for electric vehicles. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the study period.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden), ZF TRW (U.S.), WABCO (Belgium), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), ADVICS Co., Ltd (Japan), and Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (U.S.).

Read More Reports –

Automotive AfterMarket - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-after-market

Automotive Battery Management System Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-battery-management-system-market

Automotive Holographic Dashboard Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-holographic-dashboard-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

