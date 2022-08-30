Flexible Heater Market worth $1.7 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexible heater market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing usage of flexible heaters in medical, aerospace, automotive & transportation and electronics & semiconductor are the key factors boosting the growth of the market.

Medical industry segment to account second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The flexible heater market for the medical industry accounts the second-largest markets share and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. In the medical industry, the application of flexible heaters is primarily found in ultrasonic cleansers, fluid warmers, warming blankets, sterilization trays, blood warmer, temperature therapy equipment, warming blanket cabinets, dialysis machines, patient warming pads, and various other medical equipment. Increasing demand for such medical and related systems is expected to drive the market for flexible heaters.

Polyimide type is projected to hold significant share of the flexible heater market during forecast year.

Polyimide-based flexible heaters also account for significant market size of flexible heaters. They are used in various applications, which primarily include processing heat and freeze protection, condensation protection, and composite bonding. Polyimide-based flexible heaters are reliable and economical heat sources, capable of transferring uniform heat to irregular objects or flat surfaces. Due to their thin profile, tensile strength, and precise heating capabilities, polyimide heaters are ideal for aerospace and satellite equipment where there is extreme temperature environments.

China to account for a significant market share of Asia Pacific from 2022 to 2027.

China is projected to account for the major share of the flexible heater market in Asia Pacific from 2022 to 2027. The country is a key manufacturer of electronic & semiconductor as well as automotives. The country is also know for low cost automotive product manufacturing. Additionally, China is making notable strides towards the promotion of electric vehicles and the development of its supporting infrastructure. It is the most significant economy in the region. The demand for medical devices and food equipment is also expected to grow at the fastest pace in this region in the upcoming years.All these factors are pushing the growth of the flexible heater market in China.

NIBE Industrier(Sweden), Honeywell International(US), Omega Engineering(US), Watlow Electric Manufacturing(UK) and Smiths Group(UK) are the top five players in the flexible heater market globally.

