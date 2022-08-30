Dicumyl Peroxide Market Size to Hit US$270 million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% (2022-2027)
Growing demand of dicumyl peroxide for polymer manufacturing and rubber applications is creating a drive in the global dicumyl peroxide market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dicumyl peroxide market size is estimated to reach US$270 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 3.9% from 2022 to 2027. The rise in applications for major end-use industries such as plastics, automotive, paints and coating, and others will offer major growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The global dicumyl peroxide market size will increase owing to its rising application in the plastics, polyolefin, acrylic resins, additives, rubber, wire and cable insulation, and others during the forecast period.
2. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global dicumyl peroxide industry due to rising automotive demand and production, plastics manufacturing, and other development in this region.
3. The production of rubber and plastic is rising as dicumyl peroxide acts as a cross-linking and vulcanizing agent, thereby driving the market for dicumyl peroxide.
Segmental Analysis:
1. By application, the polymer manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share in the global dicumyl peroxide market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 3.1% during the forecast period.
2. By end-use industry, the automotive segment held the largest global dicumyl peroxide market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand of dicumyl peroxide in the automotive sector is influenced by application such as automotive plastics, rubber tires, and others.
3. By geography, the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global dicumyl peroxide market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.7% during the forecast period. The high demand for dicumyl peroxide in this region is influenced by the rising application in various end-use industries and growth in manufacturing projects.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the dicumyl peroxide industry are -
1. Arkema Group
2. PERGAN GmbH
3. Taicang Plastics Additives Factory Co Ltd
4. Nouryon
5. Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao
