UnboundB2B Announces Menstrual Leave for Female Employees
UnboundB2B has announced Menstrual Leave for women working in its team. By introducing this leave, the company recognizes the need to allow women time to rest at home as most of them - about 80% - experience a range of health issues including severe pain, discomfort, migraines, nausea and emotional problems during menstrual periods. For some women, these issues affect their ability to engage in their day-to-day tasks and if, at work, their productivity reduces.
The leave will allow female employees at UnboundB2B the option of taking a paid break from work once a month when they're having their periods. India's employment law does not require companies to give this kind of leave to female staff. UnboundB2B joins companies such as Zomato, Byju's and Culture Magazine that already offer this benefit to female employees in the country and a few others across the globe.
Following the announcement, female employees in UnboundB2B can apply for a day of paid leave every month, besides their usual off days. This translates to 12 days per year. By introducing menstrual leave, the company establishes itself as a women-friendly organization and strengthens its position as a Great Place to Work, a title it earned in early 2022.
Speaking during the menstrual leave announcement, UnboundB2B CEO, Rameshwar Sahu, noted,
'We are cognizant of the important contribution women in our workforce make. We also recognize that their body physiology is different from that of men and treating them the same is unfair. Many women find it difficult to discuss the health challenges they experience when they're having their periods at the workplace. We want to break this culture and make it comfortable to say they're on period leave- instead of saying they're unwell or having a stomachache. Menstrual leave allows us to meet their need for rest at the comfort of their homes."
UnboundB2B's decision to give female employees menstrual leave reflects its progressive appreciation of women's needs and recognition of women's labour rights. It's a positive step towards eliminating the taboo around menstruation and the health challenges that some women experience every month. By allowing women to take menstrual leave, UnboundB2B will be contributing toward women's empowerment, boosting their efficiency and productivity in the workplace.
About UnboundB2B
UnboundB2B Marketing PVT is a global demand generation company that helps Tech and Enterprise B2B companies generate quality leads and nurture them into paying customers. The company offers a wide range of marketing solutions that help B2B marketers maximize returns from their company's marketing investments by shortening the sales cycle. For more details about UNBOUND MARKETING PVT, visit www.unboundb2b.com.
