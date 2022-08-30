Freight Forwarding Market 2022 Future Demand, Growth Dynamics & Opportunity Forecast 2028 | Agility, Dimerco,DB Schenker

Freight Forwarding Market

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Freight Forwarding Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

The global freight forwarding market was valued at US$ 204.6 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 277.5 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2021 and 2028.

Overview:

Freight forwarding is a service that coordinates the shipment from the point of manufacture to the point of distribution or final destination. A freight forwarder, also known as a forwarding agent, is a non-vessel operating common carrier. It coordinates transportation from the producer to the market and from the customer to the final point of distribution. A freight forwarding service will coordinate the transport of goods, which will take place through a single carrier or multiple carriers. It can be done via air, sea, rail, or highway. While the service has evolved over the years, the basic premise of freight forwarding is the same everywhere: coordinate the movement of goods from one point to another.

Freight Forwarding Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Freight Forwarding Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Agility, Bolloré Logistics, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL Global Forwarding, Dimerco, DSV Panalpina A/S, Expeditors International, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, MGF (Manitoulin Global Forwarding), Nippon Express Co., Ltd., and UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Freight Forwarding Market, By Mode of Transport:

‣ Air Freight Forwarding

‣ Ocean Freight Forwarding

‣ Road Freight Forwarding

‣ Rail Freight Forwarding

Global Freight Forwarding Market, By Services:

‣ Transportation & Warehousing

‣ Packaging & Documentation

‣ Insurance

‣ Value-added Services (Customs Clearance, Transportation Tracking, and Others)

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Drivers:

Growing maritime trade amidst increasing trade deals among developed economies is expected to foster growth of the freight forwarding market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, increasing penetration of ports and air cargo for freight transportation is expected to boost growth of the freight forwarding market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle:

The emergence of the COVID-19 virus has created a serious dent in the progress of the global freight forwarding market. The pandemic-led delay/suspension of shipments, waterway and airway freight transportation, has significantly affected the prospects of the market. On the plus side, the market is looking more like the somewhat front-loaded forecasted period, which is showing some solid trends such as the adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) technology to clear the logistic backlogs.

Key Takeaways:

• The global freight forwarding market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in the freight shipping sector amidst growing cross-border trade. For instance, in December 2021, a logistic service provider, Nuvocargo, raised around US$ 20 million in a series of funding rounds conducted by Tiger Global Management to boost trade between the U.S. and Mexico.

• In the cluster of regions, the European region is well-positioned to reign supreme in the global freight forwarding market at the helm of high demand from OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in Germany, the U.K., and others to export automotive parts.

• Also standing out in the global freight forwarding market is the Asia Pacific region, which is driven by a robust rail transportation network, a booming e-commerce industry, and growing import/export activities.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

▪ Research Objectives

▪ Assumptions

▪ Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

▪ Report Description

- Market Definition and Scope

▪ Executive Summary

- Market Snippet, By Type

- Market Snippet, By Application

- Market Snippet, By Region

▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

▪ Market Dynamics

- Drivers

- Restraints

- Market Opportunities

Continue...

