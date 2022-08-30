Tea Extracts Market Business Opportunities, Future Industry Trends, Strategies, Revenue, Challenges, And Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

A substantial rise in tea usage and rise in awareness about health among consumers is the key factor boosting the market.

Tea Extracts Market Size – USD 2.46 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Growing consumption of green tea.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tea extracts market is projected to reach value of USD 3.89 Billion by 2027, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major market drivers include consumer health consciousness, the affordability of tea compared to alternatives, and an increase in the consumption of soft drinks. The market has benefited greatly from the recent noticeable increase in tea consumption.

Over the past few years, the market for tea extracts has experienced significant growth due to the revitalising properties of tea extracts that operate as an instant energy booster. Additional market drivers include the advantages of weight loss and stress reduction provided by the compounds in tea extracts.

The market for tea extracts is anticipated to remain competitive and highly fragmented, with a significant number of small start-ups, medium-sized businesses, and substantial conglomerates. High product variety and rising demand for technological developments give new players excellent growth possibilities.

The Tea Extracts research report also contains an analytical analysis of the key industry participants' business overviews, business expansion goals, and strategic planning. This helps readers and business owners create plans for strategic investment and expansion. The study focuses on business and government transactions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. The expansions that these well-known firms are vying for in the key market areas are also discussed in the report. The research concentrates on a thorough examination of the technological and product advancements made by these businesses.

Key players in the tea extracts market include

Teawolf,

AVT Tea Sources Ltd,

Frutarom,

Givaudan,

Finlays, and

Taiyo International

Key Highlights from the Report

A new innovation hub for Givaudan opened in Switzerland in June 2019. There are 12,000 square kilometres of workplace.

Oxidation level for Oolong tea leaves vary from 8% to 85%, which plays an essential influence in the taste. Some Oolong tea leaves, like Se Chung, have a fruity flavour and a honey scent.

Green tea shares a Chinese origin with oolong tea. The plant is grown not only in China but also in India. Green tea has an organic flavour that makes it taste similar to veggies.

Due to the region's strong consumption of premium tea extracts, North America is predicted to dominate the global market for tea extracts.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the tea extracts market based on form, distribution channel, application, nature, type, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Liquid

Powder

Encapsulated

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Supermarkets

Online Retailers

Convenience Stores

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Nature Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Conventional

Organic

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

