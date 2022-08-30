Ozone Generator Market Prognosticated For A Ravishing Growth By 2027 | Toshiba, Suez, Mitsubishi, Daikin

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need to reduce air pollution and rising demand for wastewater treatment are projected to drive the ozone generator market during the forecast period.

Ozone Generator Market Size – USD 942.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trend – Rapid industrialization and urbanization in Asia Pacific” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ozone generator market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,501.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Ozone generators provide a secure and efficient method for treating air pollutants. They are advertised as deodorizers. These devices assist in the treatment of liquid wastes like cyanides and phenols. They also purify and deodorise sewage gas emissions.

Strict environmental laws put in place by local and national governments, as well as an increase in demand from a variety of end-use industries, are major market drivers for ozone producers. However, the market is anticipated to face challenges during the forecast period due to high installation and operating costs of ozone generators and a lack of consumer awareness of the product.

The air has become significantly more filthy due to human growth. The ozone layer is being destroyed by a high concentration of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and other ozone-depleting compounds. Air pollution-related health problems are on the rise, which is driving up demand for ozone producers. The entry of new competitors into the market for ozone generators is being hampered by the large investments made in research and development due to the ongoing changes in consumer demands.

The new report titled ‘Global Ozone Generator Market’, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Ozone Generator market outlook over the forecast duration (2018-2027). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Report

A new compact portable ozone generator for small spaces was introduced by Airthereal in July 2020 to assist businesses and homeowners in cleaning and sanitising indoor air. The battery-powered cordless portable ozone generator PA50-GO is best for cars and mobility during a pandemic. After COVID-19, there is an increase in demand for cleansed air when driving or using public transportation.

In 2019, the corona discharge market sector had the biggest market share. The cost of this technology is affordable. Medical-grade ozone is produced by corona discharge ozone generators, which powers the segment.

Ozone generators are used in lab and medical equipment to treat illnesses and sterilise medical equipment. They may also aid in wound prevention. Ozone therapy also helps those who have breathing problems since it increases blood oxygen levels, which relieves pressure on the lungs and helps people with breathing problems.

Key market participants include

Toshiba,

Suez,

Mitsubishi,

Ozone Tech Systems,

Daikin,

Lenntech,

Primozone,

Faraday Ozone,

Ozone Solutions, and

DEL Ozone

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Ozone Generator market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ozone generator market based on technology, application, end-use industry, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cold Plasma

Corona Discharge

Electrolysis

Ultraviolet

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Air Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Laboratory & Medical Equipment

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Commercial

Municipal

Residential

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Ozone Generator Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

