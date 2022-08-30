Global Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Expected to Garner $5,361.10 Million in Revenue and Rise at a CAGR of 7.6% during the Estimated Timeframe 2022-2030 | Approved [300-Pages] by Research Dive

The global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market is predicted to see significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of anti-blue ray myopia lenses in reducing the possibility of migraines and macular degeneration. Based on the distribution channel, the retail stores sub-segment is expected to be most productive. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $5,361.10 million and grow at a CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

As per our analysts, with the growing demand for anti-blue ray myopia lenses to decrease the possibility of migraines and macular degeneration, the anti-blue ray myopia lenses market is predicted to experience exponential growth during the analysis period. Moreover, the improving living standards and increasing fashion trends among consumers to purchase top-quality items for eye protection are expected to foster the growth of the market over the estimated period. However, the higher cost of anti-blue ray myopia lenses may hamper the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

To get access to the All-Inclusive PDF Sample of the Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Click Here!

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the anti-blue ray myopia lenses market into segments based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Type: Single Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The single sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $2,666.50 million during the estimated timeframe. This is mainly because a large proportion of the population uses single focal lenses to correct their nearsightedness and farsightedness. Moreover, major industry companies are forming strategic alliances to provide customers with anti-blue ray lenses at the lowest possible prices is the factor expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Distribution-Channel: Retail Stores Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The retail stores sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $3,148.50 million over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the variety of lenses offered by the retail stores ranging from budget-friendly to high-end brands that influence people to purchase eyewear from retail stores. Moreover, the many retail establishments that provide complementary eye exams by licensed optometrists are predicted to bolster the growth of the anti-blue ray myopia lenses market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Schedule a call with an Analyst to get Post COVID-19 Impact on Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Hold the Maximum Share of the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the estimated timeframe. This is majorly because myopia is becoming more common among children in this region. Moreover, the increasing popularity of anti-blue ray myopia lenses in this region because of their several benefits such as blocking the harmful blue lights emitted from digital devices such as smartphones, LEDs, television, and other similar devices, is expected to drive the regional growth of the market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market

Though the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has devastated several other industries, it has had a positive impact on the anti-blue ray myopia lenses market. Due to the government-enforced lockdowns, most people have started spending more time on their digital screens such as smartphones, computers, televisions, and many more. This has impacted the eye health of many individuals during the pandemic due to increased screen time. All these factors have dramatically increased the demand for anti-blue ray myopia lenses during the period of crisis.

Request Customization of Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Report & Avail of Amazing Discount

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the anti-blue ray myopia lenses market include

Chemiglas Corp.

Seiko

Nikon

ZEISS

Shamir Optical Industry Ltd

RODENSTOCK GMBH

Mingyue Glasses Co., Ltd.

Essilor

Shanghai Conant Optics Co., Ltd

HOYA Corporation

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry. Inquire to get access to the key companies’ development strategic report

For instance, in February 2021, EssilorLuxottica and CooperCompanies, the two renowned vision care companies announced their acquisition of SightGlass Vision, a leading US-based medical device company that develops spectacle lenses for children. With this acquisition, the companies aimed to develop innovative spectacle lenses to reduce the progression of myopia in children and strengthen innovation opportunities and go-to-market capabilities to expand the myopia control category.

Further, the report also presents other important aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521