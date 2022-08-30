Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Total Restore Celebrates 1000+ Positive Reviews

Gundry MD Total Restore is a Powerful Dietary Supplement That Helps Promote A Healthy Gut Lining

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gundry MDTM Total Restore now has over 1000 positive customer reviews across multiple platforms. Crafted by bestselling author and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry, and Gundry MD, Gundry MD Total Restore is formulated with a blend that helps promote smooth digestion and healthy gut lining by balancing your healthy gut bacteria. Gundry MD Total Restore contains a combination of ingredients that helps support the gut lining to promote full-body wellness, helps minimize effects of fatigue and joint discomfort, and supports sustained energy levels.†*



What is Gundry MD Total Restore?

Gundry MD Total Restore is a ground-breaking dietary supplement that combines 16 ingredients to help minimize issues associated with poor gut health and the effects of a diet containing lectins. Gundry MD Total Restore was made to help combat these digestive tract issues such as stomach bloating or gas with powerful ingredients that nourish the gut lining.

This effective gut health supplement also helps combat “junk food” cravings and boosts feelings of energy and focus for a more balanced mood. Total Restore by Gundry MD does not contain any added sugars or artificial sweeteners that are associated with other common digestive supplements. This 4-in-1 formula is perfect for anyone that wants limber-feeling joints, fewer digestive health issues like gas or bloating, and more youthful energy. For optimal benefits, take Gundry MD Total Restore with your largest meal of the day.†*

Gundry MD Total Restore Customer Reviews

“I can definitely tell a difference in how I feel — more energy — and in how I sleep — much better!! Glad I subscribed!”* - Pam, July 20, 2022

“Great product! Glad I decided to try it. I had suddenly developed some uncomfortable digestive tract issues before starting Total Restore and was pleasantly surprised when things started improving as I neared the end of my first bottle. I built up slowly to 3 caps a day which probably wasn’t necessary. By the end of using one bottle I felt 90% better. I continue to improve daily and am so grateful that this product is available. Thank you Dr. Gundry.”* - RC, June 14, 2022

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

The suggested use of Gundry MD Total Restore is to take 3 capsules per day with 8 ounces of water. For best results, Gundry MD recommends taking Gundry MD Total Restore with your biggest meal of the day to help you achieve relief from bloating, gas, and indigestion.†*

Gundry MD Total Restore can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for the price of $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day refund guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , Lectin Shield and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD Products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition research and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health via diet and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr. Gundry’s newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is now available for purchase. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com or @drstevengundry on Instagram.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press contact:

Dana Lewis

dana@stanton-company.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d29c8c9c-7ba8-4ee1-adf9-ba718cba1ad6.