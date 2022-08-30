Sodium Sulfide Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027
Surging growth of wastewater treatment projects worldwide is expected to fuel the demand sodium sulfide industry growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global sodium sulfide market size is forecasted to reach US$790.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The sodium sulfide market is majorly driven by the growth of the pulp and paper industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the global sodium sulfide market, owing to the growing pulp and paper industry in the region. For instance, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, in the year 2020, the production of paper for the newspaper industry in Vietnam was 979.3 billion pages, this was about 4.3% higher when compared with the year 2019.
2. The growing concerns about water scarcity have boosted demand for the water purification process, which is likely to fuel the market's expansion during the projected forecast period.
3. Moreover, the surging application of sodium sulfide in medicine to prevent alpha oxidation formation, which can impact the function and stability of antibody-based therapeutics, is creating an opportunity for market growth.
Nevertheless, the hazardous nature of sodium sulfide is restricting the sodium sulfide market growth.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511768
Segmental Analysis:
1. The low ferric sodium sulfide segment held a significant share in the global sodium sulfide market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The paper and pulp segment held a significant share in the global sodium sulfide market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. Asia-Pacific region held a significant share in the global sodium sulfide market in 2021 up to 38%. The Asia-Pacific industrial growth is driven by the growth of various industries such as paper and pulp, wastewater treatment, and other such industries. The Asia-Pacific paper and pulp industry are growing due to the development of new facilities, the surge in production, and governmental initiatives associated with the paper and pulp industry in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the sodium sulfide industry are -
1. Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical
2. Solvay
3. Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical
4. Longfu Group
5. Yabulai Salt Chem
Click on the following link to buy the sodium sulfide market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511768
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Municipal Water Treatment Chemicals Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Municipal-Water-Treatment-Chemicals-Market-Research-503199
B. Industrial Waste Water Treatment Chemicals (IWTC) Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18225/industrial-waste-water-treatment-chemicals-iwtc-market-research-analysis-report.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn