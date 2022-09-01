Rise HBCU Launches First HBCU-Focused NIL Collective in North Carolina

Rise HBCU believes HBCU athletes can change their own careers, and entire communities, for the better, by getting involved with NIL opportunities.

UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise HBCU is tremendously excited to announce the launch of their historically black college or university (HBCU) focused NIL (name, image, and likeness) collective. As the second HBCU collective in the United States, Rise HBCU believes HBCU athletes can change their own careers, and entire communities, for the better, by getting involved with NIL opportunities.Before July 20, 2021, the NCAA banned college athletes from using their likeness or image in a way that benefited them. Now, college athletes can earn money from their NIL, but many have yet to market themselves properly. There have been significant gaps between HBCUs and PWIs in areas such as funding, resources, and support. The NCAA discourages direct assistance to student-athletes by universities and athletic departments because of their pay-for-play and inducement rules. Therefore, Rise HBCU will provide a solution by meeting needs-based restrictions that the NCAA places on institutions.Rise HBCU wants to give student-athletes the chance to develop into leaders of their community so that they can give back to their communities. Throughout history, talented individuals have been allowed to develop their skills while playing sports at their college or university. Rise HBCU intends to provide HBCU student-athletes with career and professional development opportunities to prepare them for leading roles in and outside of sports. Rise HBCU will work to build and foster community through networking and mentorship and will not be a typical collective.Rise HBCU was formed by HBCU graduates who were once athletes, so they know how to connect with college athletes and their community. The Black experience is unique and deeply impactful, particularly the HBCU experience. Rise HBCU is where everyone can act together to support HBCU student-athletes through NIL opportunities and connect with each other in an innovative and inspiring way.Rise HBCU will have partnerships in place for athletes, businesses and members (supporters of Rise HBCU membership). As a result, they will be actively providing resources for student-athletes and their career development in the future. Membership in Rise HBCU offers benefits to everyone, including exclusive perks and discounts, donations, sponsorship opportunities, and more. Everyone can help support the collective by joining, donating, or sponsoring Rise HBCU.For more information, please visit www.risehbcu.com