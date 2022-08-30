At a steady revenue CAGR of 12.1% | Immunotherapy Drugs Market to Value 365.57 Billion By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing global cancer incidence and rising preference for personalized treatment over conventional treatment are driving the immunotherapy drugs market.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size – USD 154.40 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Rise in incidence of lifestyle-related disorders” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global immunotherapy drugs market is projected to be reach USD 365.57 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for immunotherapy drugs is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to increasing global cancer incidence. Cancer is the world's second-largest reason of mortality. It was liable for an estimated 9.6 million fatalities in 2018. Approximately 1 in 6 mortalities was attributed to cancer worldwide. The increasing adoption of personalized treatment over conventional treatment is likely to boost the global immunotherapy drugs market during the forecast period. Rise in the incidence of lifestyle-related disorders is expected to propel the global immunotherapy drugs market during the forecast timeline.

Key Players Operating in the Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market are:

Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca plc, BioNTech SE, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Incyte Corporation, bluebird bio, Inc., Genmab A/S, and Bayer AG

In September 2020, Immunomedics, Inc. was acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. The deal will extend Gilead's product portfolio; also, the acquisition represented an essential step in the plan of Gilead to build a broad and inclusive oncology pipeline.

Due to the advantages of monoclonal antibodies like adaptive and highly reproductive, the monoclonal antibodies segment is anticipated to lead the immunotherapy drugs market, expanding at a rate of 12.3% during the forecast period.

In the immunotherapy drugs market, the cancer segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cancer, rise in research activity in this field, and insurance availability for oncology immunotherapies are factors driving the segment.

Due to the increasing spending on immunotherapy by hospitals and rising requirement for innovative treatments, the hospitals segment is projected to lead the global immunotherapy drugs market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the global market for immunotherapy drugs during the forecast period, due to the escalating incidence of cancer and autoimmune disorders, increasing demand for improved cancer therapies, increasing amount of clearance by the Food and Drug Administration, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

Emergen Research has segmented the global immunotherapy drugs market on the basis of drug type, therapeutic area, end-user, and region.

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Interleukins

Interferons Alpha and Beta

Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

Cancer

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinics

Research Centers

Hospitals

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Geographical distribution of the includes analysis of the Immunotherapy Drugs Market leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Immunotherapy Drugs Market , along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.

