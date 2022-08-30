Inside NYS Aging: Issue 7 (September 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 7 (September 2022)

A Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen



Preparing for an emergency means being informed, staying alert, deploying the necessary resources, and acting on an established plan.

These principles apply to all emergencies – natural disasters, accidents, or human-caused events. They also apply to medical emergencies. One of these is sepsis.

Sepsis is a life-threatening emergency on a personal level: mortality from sepsis increases by 4% to 9% every hour that treatment is delayed. It's also a public health emergency, claiming more lives than breast cancer, prostate cancer, and opioid overdose combined, including 350,000 Americans each year and approximately 50,000 New Yorkers.

Compounding this emergency is the fact that sepsis is often hard to identify; and half of all people report that they've never heard of the term "sepsis." We need to change that.

September is both National Preparedness Month and Sepsis Awareness Month. In this month's Inside NYS Aging newsletter we offer some resources to help you support older adults who are susceptible to emergencies of all kinds, including medical conditions, like sepsis, which happens to be an especially stealth threat.

We also offer some resources to help older adults prepare for other emergencies, like storms (especially at peak hurricane season). Aging services providers are especially well equipped to help older adults get prepared and stay prepared.

Please watch our social media channels throughout the month of September for additional preparedness resources and information about Sepsis Awareness Month.