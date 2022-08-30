China Facility Management (FM) Market Analysis Report 2022: 5 End-user Sectors and 4 Growth Opportunities 2019-2027 with 2021 as the Base Year
Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Facility Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the Chinese FM market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape of the overall market. It provides country analysis for the 5 end-user sectors and identifies 4 growth opportunities. The base year is 2021, and the study addresses the period from 2019 to 2027.
The Chinese facility management (FM) market is at a fast-growing stage, owing to the slower start than other Asia-Pacific developing markets. It has been enjoying double-digit growth since before COVID-19.
The rapidly increasing outsourcing culture in the country has driven FM market development, supported by a large and still expanding asset base. In recent years, the evolving FM needs with the acceptance of IT among end users have benefited FM progression, supported a wide range of FM outsourcing, and included more value-added services. The fast-evolving needs, including ones from the country's agenda, such as green development and energy efficiency, are primary domestic FM market growth drivers.
However, the highly fragmented market and fierce competition among local and foreign service providers have been detrimental to faster FM development. The mismatched expectations among end users and service providers due to changes in FM needs unfolding briskly and fewer skilled FM personnel in the country restrained further market growth. In addition, the inadequate availability of human resources, absence of centralized body for guidance, and a substantial portion of conservative end users challenge market growth.
The increasing outsourcing rate reflects the untapped market, where first-time outsourcing opportunities are still plentiful. During the pandemic, growth remained positive, albeit on the lower side. It is primarily due to the short span of time when businesses were affected during the COVID-19 fighting period in 2020.
The high sanitization demand filled the gaps contributed by the postponement of other FM service deliveries. Returning to in-house management trend observed in other Asia-Pacific country markets during the pandemic was not witnessed in China.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- M&A Opportunities
- Technology-led Solutions
- Energy Management
- Workplace and Occupant Experience Optimization
