Global Smart and Sustainable Buildings Market Research Report 2022 with Profiles of 250+ Companies - Forecasts to 2033

Due to evolving standards for building regulations and demand for occupant comfort, the performance of building envelopes continues to improve.
Buildings account for ~30-40% of the world's total primary energy, and the benefits of energy-efficient buildings are numerous, from better thermal comfort to a longer building lifecycle. In order to adhere to regulations, many new buildings are required to meet energy efficiency targets.
These targets are increasingly met through technology, and in most cases rely on advanced materials, either by developing new materials or modifying existing ones.
The use of advanced materials, nanomaterials, and smart materials is now driving improved building envelope performance by allowing the reconciliation of the architectural features of buildings with the new challenges of energy and environmental efficiency.
- Acoustic Metamaterials Group Limited
- Aerogel Technologies LLC
- Ambient Photonics
- Aspen Aerogels
- Blueshift Materials Inc.
- CarbiCrete
- CarbonCure Technologies
- Carbon Upcycling Technologies
- ChromoGenics AB
- ClearVue Technologies
- Fortera
- GoodWe
- HeatVentors
- Phononic Vibes
- RavenWindow
- Research Frontiers Inc.
- Solidia Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 What are smart buildings?
1.2 Market drivers
1.3 Environmental, social, and economic benefits
1.3.1 Smart, sustainable, and inclusive buildings
1.3.2 Zero-energy buildings
1.3.3 Green buildings
1.4 Energy consumption
1.5 Traditional construction materials with new properties
1.6 Smart/switchable/dynamic glass or smart windows
1.7 Advanced thermal and sound insulation
1.8 Smart lighting
1.9 Smart coatings
1.10 Energy harvesting
1.11 Bio-perceptive building envelopes
1.12 Market revenues and forecasts, by technology area to 2031
2 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THIS STUDY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 SMART GLASS AND WINDOWS
4.1 What is smart glass?
4.2 Market drivers for smart glass
4.3 Smart windows
4.4 Types of smart glass
4.4.1 Passive smart glass
4.4.2 Active smart glass
4.5 Comparison of smart glass technologies
4.6 Nanomaterials in smart glass
4.7 Competitive landscape
4.8 Manufacturers
4.9 Routes to market
4.9.1 Residential and commercial glazing
4.10 Market and technical challenges
4.11 Future of smart glass
4.11.1 Need for innovation
4.11.2 Reducing costs
4.11.3 Integration with building systems/Internet of things (IoT)
4.11.4 Photovoltaic smart glass
4.11.5 Faster switching times
4.12 Advanced materials for smart glass and windows
4.12.1 Electrochromic (EC) smart glass
4.12.2 Thermochromic smart glass
4.12.3 Suspended particle device (SPD) smart glass
4.12.4 Polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) smart glass
4.12.5 Photochromic smart glass
4.12.6 Micro-blinds
4.12.7 Electrokinetic glass
4.12.8 Other advanced glass technologies
5 ADVANCED CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS
5.1 Market drivers
5.2 Concrete additives
5.2.1 Graphene
5.2.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)
5.2.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)
5.2.4 Cellulose nanofibers
5.2.5 Nanosilica
5.2.6 Nano-titania (TiO2)
5.2.7 Zycosoil
5.2.8 Phase change materials
5.2.9 Self-healing materials
5.3 Self-sensing concrete
5.3.1 Filler materials
5.3.2 Applications
5.4 Memory steel
5.5 Biomaterials
5.5.1 Mycelium
5.5.2 Microalgae biocement
5.6 Carbon-negative concrete
5.7 3D printed concrete
5.8 Companies
6 VIBRATION DAMPING
6.1 Market drivers
6.2 Advanced materials for vibration damping
6.2.1.1 Metamaterials
6.2.1.2 Shape memory materials
6.2.1.3 Carbon nanotubes
6.2.1.4 Magnetorheological fluid (MRF)
6.2.1.5 Magnetostrictive materials
6.2.1.6 Piezoelectric ceramics
6.3 Companies
7 SMART COATINGS
7.1 Market drivers
7.2 Advanced materials for smart coatings and films
7.2.1 Metamaterial cooling films
7.2.2 Photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings
7.2.2.1 Glass coatings
7.2.2.2 Exterior coatings
7.2.2.3 Interior coatings
7.2.3 Hydrophobic coatings
7.2.4 Superhydrophobic surfaces
7.2.4.1 Properties
7.2.5 Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean coatings
7.2.6 Advanced antimicrobial coatings
7.2.6.1 Metallic-based coatings
7.2.6.2 Polymer-based coatings
7.2.6.3 Mode of action
7.2.7 Thermally insulating paint
7.2.8 High reflectance coatings
7.2.9 Self-healing coatings
7.3 Companies
8 SMART AIR FILTRATION AND HVAC
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Advanced materials for smart filtration and HVAC
8.2.1 Nanomaterials
8.2.2 Carbon nanotubes
8.2.3 Graphene
8.2.4 Nanofibers
8.2.4.1 Polymer nanofibers
8.2.4.2 Cellulose nanofibers
8.2.5 Nanosilver
8.2.6 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF)
8.2.7 Phase change materials
8.2.8 Nano-TiO2 photocatalyst coatings
8.3 Companies
9 THERMAL AND SOUND INSULATION
9.1 Advanced materials for heating and energy efficiency
9.2 Market drivers
9.3 Advanced materials for thermal and sound insulation
9.3.1 Super-Insulating materials
9.3.2 Transparent and flexible thermal insulation windows
9.3.3 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIP)
9.3.4 Aerogels
9.3.4.1 Commercially available aerogels
9.3.4.2 Silica aerogels
9.3.4.3 Aerogel-like polymer foams
9.3.4.4 Biobased aerogels (bio-aerogels)
9.3.4.5 Thermal and sound insulation
9.3.5 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF)
9.3.5.1 Heat exchangers for heat pumps
9.3.6 Phase change materials
9.3.6.1 Organic/biobased phase change materials
9.3.6.2 Inorganic phase change materials
9.3.6.3 Eutectic mixtures
9.3.6.4 Encapsulation of PCMs
9.3.6.5 Nanomaterial phase change materials
9.3.6.6 PCMS in buildings and construction
9.3.7 Transparent Insulation Materials (TIM)
9.3.7.1 Flat-plate solar collectors
9.3.7.2 Solar walls
9.3.8 Metamaterials
9.3.8.1 Metasurfaces
9.3.8.2 Types of metamaterials
9.3.8.3 Sound insulation
9.3.9 Graphene
9.3.9.1 Graphene foam
9.3.10 Nanofiber-based insulation material
9.3.11 Shape memory
9.3.11.1 Sound absorption
9.4 Companies
10 ENERGY HARVESTING
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Advanced materials for building energy harvesting
10.2.1 Piezoelectric materials
10.2.2 Thermoelectric materials
10.2.3 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)
10.2.3.1 Solar power generating transparent glazing
10.2.3.2 Technology description
10.2.3.2.1 Printed photovoltaics
10.2.3.2.2 Printed semi-transparent and multi-coloured PV modules
10.2.3.2.3 Perovskite solar cells
10.2.4 Bioadaptive glazing
10.3 Companies
11 SMART SENSORS
11.1 Market drivers
11.2 Types of smart building sensors
11.3 Applications
11.3.1 Temperature sensors
11.3.2 Humidity sensors
11.3.3 Sensors for air quality
11.3.4 CO2 sensors for energy efficient buildings
11.4 Companies
12 SMART LIGHTING
12.1 Advanced materials for smart lighting
12.1.1 LEDs
12.1.2 Organic LEDs (OLEDs)
12.1.3 Quantum dots
12.1.4 Flexible lighting
12.2 Companies
13 REFERENCES
