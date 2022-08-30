By 2028, the Wireless Electronic Health Records Market will be worth USD 91.72 billion | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing demand for mobile EHRs

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Wireless Electronic Health Records market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Wireless Electronic Health Records market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline

The global wireless Electronic Health Records (EHRs) market size is expected to reach USD 91.72 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing deployment and use of more advanced technologies and devices to enhance treatment quality and efficiency in tracking clinical information of patients. Benefits obtained by deploying wireless EHRs include reduced medical errors, improved patient care and safety, and reduction in healthcare costs. Connected EHRs over secure wireless or the Internet enable remote access to medical records via satellite sites, or even from home. Convenience and quick access to patient information by authorized healthcare personnel to enable faster response and enhanced treatment are other key factors expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Wireless Electronic Health Recordsmarket players.

Major companies in the market report include Abbott Laboratories, Drägerwerk AG, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic plc, Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., and Carematix Inc.

Highlights of Report

Wireless electronic health records devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increase preference for remote patient monitoring and need for timely intervention to prevent acute exacerbations of chronic illness are major factors boosting demand for wireless electronic health record devices.

Clinical segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Ability of wireless EHRs to provide clinical functions such as results management, health information and data, decision supports, and order entry and support is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Hospitals segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in the global wireless electronic health records market in 2020. Greater efficiency in maintaining and sharing patient information and date are key factors boosting deployment of wireless EHRs in the healthcare industry, particularly in hospitals and long-term care facilities

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global wireless electronic health records market in 2020. Rising investments by governments and public health institutions in incentive-driven programs in order to encourage hospitals and healthcare providers to adopt EHR systems is expected boost market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless electronic health records market on the basis of type, application, end-use, specialty, mobile technologies, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wireless Electronic Health Records Software

Wireless Electronic Health Records Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Administration

Pharmacy

Clinical

Radiology

Nursing

Laboratory

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Long-term Care Facilities

Physician Offices

Hospitals

Others

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Neurology

Cardiology

Urology

Orthopedic

Pediatrics

Ophthalmology

Oncology

General Surgery

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Others

Mobile Technologies Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial Cellular

Wireless LANs

Bluetooth

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Satellites

Zigbee

WiMAX

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Wireless Electronic Health Records Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Wireless Electronic Health Records market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Wireless Electronic Health Records market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Wireless Electronic Health Records market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

