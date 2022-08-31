Different Ways Military Warriors Support Foundation Supports Combat-Wounded Veterans and Families
GAINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Warriors Support Foundation is passionate about serving our nation’s military veterans and Gold Star Spouses. Their programs help our heroes make a successful transition from the military life into civilian life. Because of their generous donors and supporters, they have provided long-term resources and support to over 6,000 veterans and their families in all 50 states. Currently, Military Warriors Support Foundation has over 4,000 veterans on their waitlist who need assistance.
Military Warriors Support Foundation’s programs are surrounded by the three principles of Home, Wealth and Health, creating real impacts and long-term sustainability. With programs focusing on homeownership, leadership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and financial literacy, these principles help our veterans become better citizens and valuable members of their community. As a supplement to certain programs, recipients receive 1-3 years of financial and family mentoring. Through this structured program, families learn about monthly budgeting, spending control, debt reduction and the creation of savings. While in their programs, MWSF families collectively paid over $26.2 million in personal debt.
Over 90 cents of every dollar donated helps support life-changing programs designed specifically for veterans. These programs change the lives of not only the heroes and the families they serve but for generations to come.
Homes4Wounded Heroes & Homes4GoldStars:
Through Homes4WoundedHeroes & Homes4GoldStars, MWSF awards mortgage-free homes to combat heroes and unmarried Gold Star spouses of veterans who were killed in action or during combat training. Thus far, MWSF has awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes throughout the United States. In addition to receiving the home, recipients receive three years of financial and family mentoring.
Transportation4Heroes:
Through their Transportation4Heroes program, MWSF awards payment-free vehicles to combat heroes and Gold Star spouses. Thus far, MWSF has awarded over 140 vehicles. In addition to receiving a vehicle, recipients receive one year of financial and family mentoring.
Skills4Life:
Skills4Life provides recreational outings and peer-to-peer mentorship through hunting, fishing, and golfing adventures.
Leadership4Life:
The Leadership4Life program provides a one-year program to help veterans transition the skills they acquired in the military into leadership skills for the civilian workforce.
Hope4Heroes:
The Hope4Heroes program supports veteran-owned businesses through financial mentorship and situational needs.
About Military Warriors Support Foundation:
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity founded by LTG Leroy Sisco, USA (Ret.) in 2007. Its mission over the last 15 years is to provide programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation’s combat heroes and Gold Star families. Its programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development.
Stacey McCaleb
