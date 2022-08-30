Silver inks and pastes Market Size Expected to Reach US$3.9 billion by 2027 with CAGR of 4.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC
The increasing application in the automotive, photovoltaics, and other end-use industries will offer major growth in the global silver inks and pastes industry.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the silver inks and pastes market size is estimated to reach US$3.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. The high demand of silver inks and pastes for printing application in the electronics sector is driving the global silver inks and pastes market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the silver inks and pastes market highlights the following areas -
1. The global silver inks and pastes market size will grow due to rising demand in applications such as printed circuit boards, flexible circuit, PV panels, biosensors, e-textiles, and others during the forecast period.
2. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the global silver inks and pastes industry due to adoption of latest technologies and establishing production base for silver inks and pastes, along with flourishing electronics and photovoltaics sector.
3. The silver inks and pastes have rising application in the printed circuit boards (PCB) owing to superior thermal and electrical conductivity, lightweight and economical costs features.
Segmental Analysis:
1. By application, the printed circuit board (PCB) segment accounted for the largest share in the global silver inks and pastes market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period.
2. By end-use industry, the electronics segment held the largest global silver inks and pastes market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
3. By geography, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global silver inks and pastes market and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the silver inks and pastes industry are -
1. Vorbeck Materials Corporation
2. Heraeus Holding GmbH
3. Johnson Matthey plc
4. Sun Chemical Corporation
5. Applied Ink Solution
