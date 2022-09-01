global natural rubber market size is estimated to reach US$21.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Global natural rubber market size is estimated to reach US$21.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 6.2% from 2022 to 2027.HTDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global natural rubber market size is estimated to reach US$21.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 6.2% from 2022 to 2027. Natural rubber is a type of rubber which is extracted from the latex of rubber tree and consists of organic compound like isoprene, which is classified as elastomers.Hence, due to such high applicability, natural rubber is used in sectors like automotive, construction, aerospace, textile & footwear, medical and oil industry. Factors like growing production of automotive, increase in construction activities, high consumption of footwear and increase in aircraft production are driving global natural rubber market growth. However, serious health and environment issues caused by natural rubber can limit its production volume. This can hamper the growth of global natural rubber industry.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates global natural rubber industry as the region consists of major natural rubber producing countries like Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia along with countries like China & India which are major users of natural rubber.
2. Natural rubber derived from latex of rubber tree is an excellent insulator due to which it is also used to manufacture handle covers of different tools and equipment used in industries and households.
3. The relative gas impermeably of natural rubber polymer makes it useful in the manufacturing of articles such as air hoses and shock absorbers for specialized machinery designed to reduce vibration.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Technically specified rubber held a significant share in global natural rubber market in 2021 with a share of over 36%. Technically specified rubber is light and soft rubber derived from latex of rubber tree and have rich chemical properties.
2. Automotive sector held a significant share in global natural rubber market in 2021 with a share of over 21%. Natural rubber containing isoprene compound has rich elasticity can be molded in different shapes and sizes. Hence, due to high elasticity and flexibility, natural rubber is used to manufacture tire for different vehicles types such as passengers and light commercials vehicles.
3. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in global natural rubber market in 2021 with a share of over 35%. The region consists of major end user countries of natural rubber such as China and India as such economies have well established automotive, footwear and construction sector.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Global Natural Rubber industry are:
1. Sinochem Corporation
2. Sri Tang-Agro Industry
3. China Hainan Rubber
4. Von Bundit
5. Thai Rubber Latex Group
