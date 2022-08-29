UZBEKISTAN, August 29 - President of Germany congratulates the President and multinational people of Uzbekistan on Independence Day

On August 29, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Current issues of further development of multifaceted cooperation and regional interaction between Uzbekistan and Germany were considered.

The President of Germany sincerely congratulated the President and the multinational people of Uzbekistan on the 31st anniversary of the country’s independence. The results of the ongoing reform program of recent years were highlighted, support was expressed for the implementation of democratic and economic transformations in New Uzbekistan.

The leaders noted with satisfaction the high level of bilateral relations achieved through the implementation of agreements at the highest level.

Since the beginning of this year, the trade turnover has grown by 60 percent. More than 200 leading German companies are successfully operating in Uzbekistan. Last month, such well-known companies as Knauf, Papenburg and Falk Porsche launched their new plants in Uzbekistan.

Following the meeting of Uzbekistan – Germany Business Council in July this year, with the participation of more than 100 representatives of German business, the preparation and implementation of 24 new investment projects in high-tech sectors of the economy have been launched.

Mutually beneficial financial-technical and cultural-humanitarian cooperation is developing. The Goethe Institute, Konrad Adenauer and Friedrich Ebert Foundation, and other German organizations are actively working in Uzbekistan.

Presidents of Uzbekistan and Germany supported the expansion of practical cooperation and the promotion of joint programs and projects aimed at deepening long-term partnerships.

The main attention was paid to the issues of regional interaction, including within the framework of the development of a constructive dialogue through the European Union. The importance of continuing active cooperation to promote long-term peace and socio-economic reconstruction of Afghanistan was noted.

The telephone conversation between the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Germany took place in a traditionally warm, open and friendly atmosphere.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan