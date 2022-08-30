Decorative Concrete Market To Grow At Rate Of 6.1% Through 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in renovation activities globally is driving global decorative concrete market growth.

Market Size – USD 16.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Increased usage of decorative concrete in commercial sectors.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global decorative concrete market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26.99 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The decorative concrete market is witnessing increased demand due to the rising trend of remodeling and renovation to improve aesthetics of outdoor and indoor structures in residential and non-residential sectors. Increase in household and commercial spending and shift in consumer preference towards enhancement of aesthetic appeal of such structures is projected to drive growth of the decorative concrete market.

Decorative concrete is low maintenance and offers high durability and reliability, which is driving rising demand and growth of the market. This concrete has beneficial chemical and weather-resistant properties, and high thermal efficiency, which has resulted in increased demand among various end-uses and applications.

Increasing deployment in commercial buildings such as hotels, malls, and office buildings, driven by increasing remodeling and renovation activities to improve the aesthetic appeal of buildings and attract more consumers are factors expected to continue to support market growth. Increase in number of commercial buildings being built each year will also drive market growth going ahead.

Decorative concrete is more budget friendly as compared to slate and marbles. Decorative concrete allows for unlimited and unique customization to meet specific requirements of building and homeowners. Technological advancements and new and more innovative offerings by market players is expected to open up lucrative growth opportunities for construction and renovation companies during the forecast period.

Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2019, Government of Wichita in Kansas, U.S., announced construction of six new swimming pools and splash pads. These pools will be decorated with decorative concrete to improve visual appeal and safety of pools. The project has a budget of USD 20 million and was ready by Memorial Day 2020.

Stamped concrete, also known as imprinted or textured concrete, replicates flagstone, slate, brick, and even wood. The variety of color and pattern choices make it popular for beautifying pool decks, patios, driveways, and more. It is also an affordable paving option with less maintenance.

The flooring segment accounted for the largest revenue share among the application segments in 2020. Decorative concrete will be able to replace traditional flooring system, such as plywood and tiles, due to its longevity and durability. Growing demand for enhanced aesthetics of the floor is driving growth of this segment.

The global Decorative Concrete market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Decorative Concrete market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Decorative Concrete market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global decorative concrete market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Stained Concrete

Colored Concrete

Stamped Concrete

Epoxy Concrete

Polished Concrete

Concrete overlays

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Walls

Floors

Pool Decks

Driveways & Sidewalks

Patios

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

3M Company,

BASF SE,

PPG Industries, Inc.,

DuPont,

Arkema S.A.,

Ultratech Cement Limited,

The Sherwin Williams Company,

Huntsman International LLC,

Boral Limited, and

Sika AG.

The Global Decorative Concrete Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Decorative Concrete market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Decorative Concrete Market Report:

The report encompasses Decorative Concrete market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Decorative Concrete industry

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

