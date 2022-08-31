lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Submit Release
Global lignosulfonate based concrete admixtures market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2022 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. Lignosulfonates are water-soluble anionic polyelectrolytes which are produced from wood pulp using sulfite pulping. Lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures are the admixtures that are used as superplasticizers during concrete production. Such compound forms an essential ingredient of concrete as it acts as waterproof agent to reduce water content in concrete while maintaining its flow.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures industry as the region consists of major economies like China and India which are leading countries in the construction sector and constantly make investments in their infrastructure developments.

2. Rising investments in the social infrastructures such as hospitals, government offices, educational buildings, and correctional facilities will increase infrastructure construction activities leading more usage of lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures in concrete making.

3. Lignosulfonate works as retarding agent and superplasticizer in construction sector and absorption of its admixtures in concrete improves various physical performance of concrete.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures are majorly used in ready-mix concrete as such admixtures influence dispersion of the concrete in the presence of water and maintains the hydration rate of concrete.

2. Residential segment accounted for approximately 41% of global lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period. Concrete is majorly used in residential construction for structural applications like footings, wall and slabs on ground.

3. Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 30% of global lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Lignosulfonate-Based Concrete Admixtures industry are:

1. Green Agrochem

2. LignoStar Group BV

3. Cemex

4. W.R Grace & Co.

5. Fosroc Inc.

