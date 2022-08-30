Cloud Object Storage Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Cloud Object Storage Market Trends – Increasing application of cloud object storage for social media platforms

Cloud Object Storage Market Size – USD 4.83 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.6 %, Market Trends – Increasing application of cloud object storage for social media platforms” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud object storage market size is expected to reach USD 13.65 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors such as increasing demand for fast transfer of data, data recovery, and data availability with no downtime, and data security threats are driving market revenue growth.

The Global Cloud Object Storage Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Cloud Object Storage market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The current trends of the Cloud Object Storage market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Cloud Object Storage market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Cloud Object Storage industry.

Some Key Highlights From Report

· In December 2020, Dell launched its first all-flash object storage appliance EXF900 array for AI and cloud native use. The EXF900 uses NVMe SSDs and a PowerEdge Server to deliver highest performance. The API- driven cloud-native architectures- when combined with high performance all- flash media can support the most data hungry workloads.

· In July 2020, Hitachi Vantara collaborated with WekaIO to increase object storage performance and flexibility. The objective of this OEM relationship is to build a joint relationship to deliver unstructured data to clients and help them to manage the unstructured data and make it easier for them to leverage that data for decision making and business analytics.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Cloud Object Storage industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Cloud Object Storage market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Segmental Analysis

The global Cloud Object Storage market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Cloud Object Storage sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the cloud object storage market based on deployment, enterprise-size, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue USD Billion; 2018-2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Social Media Platforms

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Others

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Cloud Object Storage market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Cloud Object Storage market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Cloud Object Storage Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Oracle Corporation,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise,

International Business Machines Corporation,

Microsoft Corporation,

Hitachi Data System,

Google LLC,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

Datadirect Networks,

Dell EMC.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Cloud Object Storage market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Cloud Object Storage industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Cloud Object Storage market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Cloud Object Storage Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Cloud Object Storage in this industry vertical?

