Demand from the Chemicals Sector to propel the Global Biochar Market Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for biochar in the agricultural sector is a key factor driving revenue growth of the biochar market

Biochar Market Size – USD 160.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Increasing uses of biochar for air filtering” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biochar Market size was USD 160.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Biochar is used extensively in agriculture applications and animal feed and poultry farming across emerging countries and this trend is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth. Biochar is applied to improve physical and chemical properties of soil for agriculture purposes. Agricultural growth and crop development are improved and greenhouse gas emissions are low. Biochar is unusual in that it can absorb water beneath the soil surface. Furthermore, biochar benefits crops and plants by reducing nutrient loss from crop root zones and fertilizer requirements while increasing land cultivation owing to the liming effect that biochar has on acidic soils to bring them closer to neutral PH. Governments in developing countries are promoting biochar as a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions like nitrous oxide and methane. Organic waste-based biochar, particularly its importance in increasing biomass output through soil quality and pollution treatment, is expected to drive revenue growth of the biochar market over the forecast period.

Large-scale manufacturing and environmental norms are also expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, biochar's multiple advantages are driving global revenue growth. The potential to improve soil fertility and plant development and crop yield is also expected to drive revenue growth of the biochar market. However, a major factor expected to restrain biochar market growth are high cost of pyrolysis equipment, lack of awareness about the product's economic benefits, and no appropriate technology for low emission char synthesis.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1033

Some major companies in the global market report include Agri-Tech Producers, LLC, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Biochar Products, Inc., Phoenix Energy Group, BIOCHAR INNOVATIONS PTE LTD, Bioforcetech Corp., Airex Énergie Inc., Aries Clean Technologies, Mai Animal Health, and Wakefield Biochar.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 18 June 2021, Wakefield Biochar signed an agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vow ASA to develop an industry-scale bio green system at Wakefield's factory in Valdosta, Georgia, USA. Drying equipment, biochar synthesis using patented Bio green technology, and the conversion of CO2 neutral syngas into electricity for biomass drying are all part of the USD 5.15 million turnkey systems that Vow will deliver and commission in 2022.

During the forecast period, the gasification segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate, as adoption of gasification technology has increased significantly in response to rising requirement for power generation. Gasification technology is gaining popularity in the industry owing to less emissions and pollutants into the atmosphere.

North America market revenue is expected to register a faster growth rate than other regional markets throughout the forecast period owing to increased demand for organic foods. Biochar is increasingly utilized in poultry farms to reduce odors generated by litter and ammonia. It absorbs liquids, gases, and ammonia to eliminate odors. Furthermore, increasing number of small and large-scale manufacturing firms is expected to drive market revenue growth to some extent.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1033

Emergen Research has segmented the global biochar market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technological Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Agriculture

Livestock

Organic Farming

Inorganic Farming

Electricity Generation

Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biochar-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1033

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Carbon Steel Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-steel-market

Dermatology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dermatology-market

Ethylene Oxide Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ethylene-oxide-market

Disposable Syringes Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/disposable-syringes-market

Medical Footwear Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-footwear-market

Microneedling Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microneedling-market

Mass Spectrometry Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mass-spectrometry-market