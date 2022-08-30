Aircraft Engine Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Rising demand for next-generation engines

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the Aircraft Engine market. The rising demand for the Aircraft Engine market is expected to drive the demand for Aircraft Engine market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The global aircraft engine market size reached USD 56.39 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global aircraft engine market revenue growth include increasing commercial aircraft operations and rising demand for aircraft engines for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Demand for cleaner or greener next-generation engines and light weight aircraft, which can boost fuel economy, are other factors driving revenue growth of the market. Companies are investing in R&D to develop engine models using cutting-edge technologies and composites, as well as Additive Manufacturing (AM) – also known as 3D printing.

However, concerns regarding aircraft engine durability and increasing fuel costs are expected to hamper growth of the global aircraft engine market to some extent over the forecast period. In addition, rising environmental concerns about aircraft engine fuel emissions are also restraining market growth.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Aircraft Engine market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the Aircraft Engine market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Some major companies in the market report include General Electric Company (GE Aviation), Honeywell International Inc., Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, Safran SA, MTU Aero Engines AG, IAE International Aero Engines AG, Textron Inc., CFM International S.A., United Technologies Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Aircraft Engine industry.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Aircraft Engine space

Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft engine on the basis of type, platform, component, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Turbofan

Turboprop

Piston Engine

Turboshaft

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Turbine

Compressor

Gearbox

Fuel System

Exhaust System

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Conventional

Hybrid

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Aircraft Engine market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Aircraft Engine market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Overview of the Aircraft Engine Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional Aircraft Engine share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

