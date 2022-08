Global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 12.80% by 2028 By ZMR

The global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants market are projected to reach USD 1,493.66 million by 2028, a 12.80% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global beauty and personal care surfactants market size was worth USD 725.10 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,493.66 Mn by 2028, with a (CAGR) of around 12.80% during the forecast period. ” — Zion Market Research

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global beauty and personal care surfactants market size was worth USD 725.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,493.66 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 12.80 percent during the forecast period. The report analyzes the beauty and personal care surfactants market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the beauty and personal care surfactants market.The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.Get a free sample in PDF form at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/beauty-personal-care-surfactants-market Market GrowthThe growing demand from the young population is having a significant impact on personal care and beauty products. However, consumers also spend a lot on skin and hair care products. In addition, the increasing penetration of global companies such as L'Oreal SA; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter and Gamble; Avon Products Inc.; Helen of Troy Limited; Johnson and Johnson; Unilever; and Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is driving demand for the product. The positive impact of social media ads, e-commerce channels, and many beauty-focused retailers present substantial growth opportunities for personal care products. Increasing consumer purchasing power and awareness of beauty and personal hygiene are expected to drive product demand further. Furthermore, the high demand for anti-aging products from Generation X is also expected to drive the global beauty and personal care surfactants market growth.To read the complete report, visit https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/beauty-personal-care-surfactants-market Market Segmentation OverviewSurfactant is a chemical that stabilizes oil and water mixtures by decreasing surface tension through the interface between water and oil molecules. It is a vital ingredient in several homes, personal, and beauty care products. Demand for waterless products, including face wash and cleansers, is a crucial factor escalating the market growth. Also, a rise in the living standards among the working and high-class population and a surge in product innovations by the key market players, including the use of bio-based ingredients, are the significant factors driving the beauty and personal care surfactants market. Moreover, the new range of unique care products for hair and healthy skin solutions with mild surfactants and natural conditioning elements will further create new opportunities for the beauty and personal care surfactants market in the forecast period mentioned above. However, the implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies and volatility in raw material prices are the major factors, among others, acting as restraints and will further challenge the growth of the beauty and personal care surfactants market in the forecast period mentioned above.Some key players of the global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants market are:Croda International PLCBASF SEEvonik Industries AGLonza Group Ltd.Akzo Nobel N.V.The DOW Chemical CompanyClariant AGWacker Chemie AGSolvay S.A.Ashland Global Holdings Inc.Get a free sample in PDF form at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/beauty-personal-care-surfactants-market This report segments the global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants market into:Global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market: By ProductNonionicCationicAmphotericAnionicsOthersGlobal Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market: By ApplicationSkin CareHair CareOthersGlobal Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market: Regional AnalysisNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaEuropeFranceThe UKSpainGermanyItalyRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaSoutheast AsiaRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & AfricaAbout Us: Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.Contact Us: