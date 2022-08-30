Global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 12.80% by 2028 By ZMR
The global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants market are projected to reach USD 1,493.66 million by 2028, a 12.80% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.
Global beauty and personal care surfactants market size was worth USD 725.10 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,493.66 Mn by 2028, with a (CAGR) of around 12.80% during the forecast period. ”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global beauty and personal care surfactants market size was worth USD 725.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,493.66 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 12.80 percent during the forecast period. The report analyzes the beauty and personal care surfactants market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the beauty and personal care surfactants market.
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Market Growth
The growing demand from the young population is having a significant impact on personal care and beauty products. However, consumers also spend a lot on skin and hair care products. In addition, the increasing penetration of global companies such as L'Oreal SA; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter and Gamble; Avon Products Inc.; Helen of Troy Limited; Johnson and Johnson; Unilever; and Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is driving demand for the product. The positive impact of social media ads, e-commerce channels, and many beauty-focused retailers present substantial growth opportunities for personal care products. Increasing consumer purchasing power and awareness of beauty and personal hygiene are expected to drive product demand further. Furthermore, the high demand for anti-aging products from Generation X is also expected to drive the global beauty and personal care surfactants market growth.
Market Segmentation Overview
Surfactant is a chemical that stabilizes oil and water mixtures by decreasing surface tension through the interface between water and oil molecules. It is a vital ingredient in several homes, personal, and beauty care products. Demand for waterless products, including face wash and cleansers, is a crucial factor escalating the market growth. Also, a rise in the living standards among the working and high-class population and a surge in product innovations by the key market players, including the use of bio-based ingredients, are the significant factors driving the beauty and personal care surfactants market. Moreover, the new range of unique care products for hair and healthy skin solutions with mild surfactants and natural conditioning elements will further create new opportunities for the beauty and personal care surfactants market in the forecast period mentioned above. However, the implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies and volatility in raw material prices are the major factors, among others, acting as restraints and will further challenge the growth of the beauty and personal care surfactants market in the forecast period mentioned above.
Some key players of the global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants market are:
Croda International PLC
BASF SE
Evonik Industries AG
Lonza Group Ltd.
Akzo Nobel N.V.
The DOW Chemical Company
Clariant AG
Wacker Chemie AG
Solvay S.A.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
This report segments the global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants market into:
Global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market: By Product
Nonionic
Cationic
Amphoteric
Anionics
Others
Global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market: By Application
Skin Care
Hair Care
Others
Global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
