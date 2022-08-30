Enterprise Data Management Market Grow at 9.6% CAGR During the Forecast Period (2020 - 2028)

Emergen Research Logo

Enterprise Data Management Market Trends – Increasing adoption of massively parallel processing architectures

Enterprise Data Management Market Size – USD 78.32 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of massively parallel processing architectures

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Enterprise data management market size reached USD 78.32 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global enterprise data management market is expected to be driven by increasing need to manage business data more effectively. Rising demand for solutions for smooth workflow is also expected to augment market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of massively parallel processing architectures is further expected to boost global enterprise data management market growth over the forecast period.

The Global Enterprise Data Management Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Enterprise Data Management Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Enterprise Data Management Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Enterprise Data Management Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Enterprise Data Management Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Enterprise Data Management Market The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Enterprise Data Management Market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of enterprise data management solutions among end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of enterprise data management solutions among large enterprises since large enterprises generate and store vast volumes of data regularly.

The on-premise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of on-premise based enterprise data management solution by end-users to store data on the local server for better security.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Cloudera, Inc., GoldenSource Corporation, MuleSoft, LLC, Zaloni, Inc., Oracle Corporation, EnterWorks, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, and MapR Technologies, Inc.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Enterprise Data Management Market Expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global enterprise data management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Enterprise Data Management Market?

What is the anticipated market valuation of Enterprise Data Management Market industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Enterprise Data Management Market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Enterprise Data Management Market industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

