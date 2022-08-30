Compound Management Global Market 2028 - Supporting Government Investments in Healthcare Programs Presents Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Compound Management Market Rising demand for personalized medicines is a key factor driving growth of the global compound management market

Compound Management Market Size – USD 285.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trend –Developments in biopharmaceutical industries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global compound management market size is expected to reach USD 826.2 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global compound management market revenue growth is driven by increasing focus on biological research, rapid rise and development of the biopharmaceutical and biobanking sectors, and growing number of clinical trials. Compound management is a process of managing chemical libraries. Systematic compound management is pivotal during the drug delivery process, where speed, throughput, traceability, and reliability are fundamental. Application of automated technology in compound management helps in faster processing, provides a much higher sample consistency in terms of accuracy of compound concentration, and maintains an even consistency of physical properties across multiple experimental runs.

The biopharmaceutical industry is growing and evolving at a much more rapid rate than earlier decades. Rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical field is due to ongoing and continuous demand for biologics and constant investment by government institutions and private and individual investors on research and development activities in biopharmaceuticals, and this is expected to continue to drive revenue of the global compound management market going ahead.

The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Compound Management market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Compound Management market.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In February 2021, SPT Labtech acquired BioMicroLab. The acquisition will help SPT Labtech to strengthen its sample management capabilities for the life sciences industry.

Outsourcing services segment is expected to register a 14.4% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for outsourcing compound management services from pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical companies, and CROs.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rising number of biotech and pharmaceutical companies and constant funding from private investors for R&D activities in countries in the region.

The report further divides the Compound Management market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Compound Management market.

Compound Management Market Segmentation

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global compound management market based on solution, sample type, application, end-use, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Products

Software

Instruments

Outsourcing Services

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Chemical Compounds

Biosamples

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Drug Discovery

Gene Synthesis

Biobanking

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biopharma Companies

Pharma Companies

Biobank

CRO

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Compound Management market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Brooks Automation, Hamilton Company, TTP Group, Labcyte, Biosero, Tecan, Evotec, Wuxi AppTec, Icagen, and TCG Lifescience.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Compound Management market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Compound Management industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Compound Management market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Compound Management Market by 2028?

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-compound-management-market

