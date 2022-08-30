Quantum Cryptography Market to Reach The Value of USD 2587.70 Mn By 2028 | ID Quantique; NuCrypt; Crypta Labs; QUBITEKK

Quantum Cryptography Market Latest Trends, Demand And Analysis 2029 | Top Players: ID Quantique; NuCrypt; Crypta Labs; QUBITEKK

Quantum cryptography market is expected to reach USD 2587.70 million by 2028 witnessing market growth at a rate of 38.10% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on quantum cryptography market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

To build a cryptosystem, quantum cryptography relies more on contemporary knowledge of physics. In order to accomplish cryptographic tasks, quantum cryptography can be described as the manipulation of quantum mechanical properties. The main advantage of quantum cryptography lies in the claim that it makes it impossible to infer several cryptographic tasks that are verified or hypothesised using only non-quantum communication modes.

Increasing demand for next-generation security solutions for cloud and internet of things technologies, surging levels of investment for the growth of the cybersecurity market, rising number of cyberattack in the era of digitalization, evolution of next generation wireless network technologies, growing software firms globally, especially in developing countries are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the quantum cryptography market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, rising need for integration solutions along with increasing demand for security solutions across industry verticals which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the quantum cryptography market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

ID Quantique; QuintessenceLabs.; Crypta Labs; Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co. Ltd.; QUBITEKK; ISARA Corporation; PQ Solutions Limited.; QuantumCTek Co., Ltd.; MagiQ Technologies; NuCrypt; Quantum Xchange.; Aurea Technology; qutools GmbH; Qunu Labs Pvt.LTD; Infineon Technologies AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; IBM Corporation; Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.; NEC Corporation; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; among other domestic and global players.

Global Quantum Cryptography Market Scope and Market Size

Quantum cryptography market is segmented on the basis of component, algorithm type, enterprise size, encryption type, deployment protocol, application and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Quantum cryptography market on the basis of component has been segmented as hardware, software, and services. Hardware has been further segmented into server, blade, R&D platform, and random number generator. Software has been further segmented into encryption, transmission, post-quantum cryptography, and crypto libraries. Services have been further segmented into consulting services, integration and deployment services, and support and maintenance services.

Based on algorithm type, the quantum cryptography market has been segmented into symmetric key, and asymmetric key.

On the basis of enterprise size, the quantum cryptography market has been segmented into small and medium enterprise (SMEs), and large enterprise.

Based on encryption type, the quantum cryptography market has been segmented into network encryption, database encryption, application security, and cloud encryption.

On the basis of deployment protocol, the quantum cryptography market has been segmented into TSL/SSL protocol, and BB84 protocol.

On the basis of application, the quantum cryptography market has been segmented into simulation, optimization, and sampling.

Quantum cryptography has also been segmented on the basis of vertical into government, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, defence, education, and others. Others have been further segmented into energy and utilities, and logistics.

Quantum Cryptography Market Study Objectives

**To analyse and research the global Quantum Cryptography market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast

**To present the key Instant Quantum Cryptography Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent development

**To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channel

**To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks

**To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

**To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Regional analysis includes:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Italy

• France

• BENELUX

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

North America will dominate the quantum cryptography market due to the high adoption of encryption-based applications along with growing IT management complexity, and the increasing need for data privacy and security in the region while China will expect to grow in the Asia-Pacific quantum cryptography market during the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the surging levels of investment by the government in the area of encryption and data security.

