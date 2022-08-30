Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market to See Growth at a rate of 12.58% By 2028 | Advantech, Belden, Broadcom, Dell

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Latest Trends, Demand And Analysis 2029 | Top Players: Advantech, Belden, Broadcom, Dell, Cisco Systems, COMMSCOPE

The power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 12.58% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the cost savings for enterprises is escalating the growth of power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions can be known to be a accessible and dependable technology that can offer both power and data to the devices in a network. Henceforth, preventing the utilization of separate power cables.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market in the forecast period are the rise in the utilization of PoE-compatible devices. Furthermore, the upsurge in the requirement for ethernet is further anticipated to propel the growth of the power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market. Moreover, the enhanced network control is further estimated to cushion the growth of the power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market. On the other hand, the rise in the prices of PoE solution switches is further projected to impede the growth of the power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market in the timeline period.

In addition, the increase in the acceptance of LED lighting systems will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market in coming years.

Advantech Co., Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., Belden Inc., Broadcom, Cisco Systems Inc., COMMSCOPE, Dell, euromicron AG, Hewlett Packard Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Kinetic Technologies, Maxim Integrated, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NETGEAR, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, ORing Industrial Networking Corp., Silicon Laboratories., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated., ALE International, ALE USA Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., D-Link Corporation, ADTRAN, Inc., ALAXALA Networks Corporation, and ZTE Corporation., among other domestic and global players.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

The power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market is segmented on the basis of type, device, application and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market is segmented into power sourcing equipment (PSE), and powered devices (PD).

On the basis of device, the power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market is segmented into ethernet switches and injectors, IP cameras, VoIP phones, wirless radio access points, and others.

On the basis of application, the power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market is segmented into IoT connectivity, lighting control, infotainment, access control and security, and others.

On the basis of end use, the power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market is segmented into commercial, residential, industrial. Commercial is further sub segmented into office spaces, retail, healthcare, others. Industrial is further sub segmented into energy, oil and gas, telecom, automotive and transportation, and others.

Regional analysis includes:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Italy

• France

• BENELUX

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

North America dominates the power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market due to the rise in the investments of government for the development of smart grids. European is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market due to the suitable government policies handling the adoption of the PoE solutions.

