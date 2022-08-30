Europe Fitness Equipment Market Size is Projected to Attain $3.7 Billion By 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Allied Market Research titled, “Europe Fitness Equipment Market Size “, the European fitness equipment market is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.0% during 2016 to 2022.

The U.K. is the largest fitness equipment market in Europe, followed by Germany. Increasing obese population would be the key growth propellant of the fitness equipment market in the European region.

Cardiovascular and strength training equipment are two major types of fitness equipment. Cardiovascular equipment held nearly 55% of the market revenue in 2015 and would continue to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. As per the data released by Public Health England, two-third of adults in the U.K. were overweight or obese in 2013. Moreover, increasing obese population in the European countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, and others, drives the adoption of fitness equipment, especially cardiovascular fitness equipment. The number of fitness facilities in the U.K. have spiraled by nearly 3% during the period of 2013-2014, thereby fueling the demand for fitness equipment by health clubs in the region.

The European fitness equipment market size is expected to witness a steady growth in the coming years. Increased health and fitness awareness especially among obese population is the key factor driving the market in Europe. The number of fitness centers has increased at various places such as hotels, hospitals, and enterprises. Government agencies in this region have invested in fitness facilities, which would eventually drive the fitness equipment market. In addition, numerous companies in this region have invested heavily in wellness programs to improve the health of their employees.

The number of fitness centers in Europe has spiraled in the last few years, leading to significant adoption of fitness equipment across health clubs. Renovation of fitness facilities at fitness centers would create lucrative opportunities for the market players. The geriatric population in countries, such as Germany, prefer exercising at home rather than going to fitness facilities such as health club or gym. Cardiovascular fitness equipment would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to their increasing adoption among end-users, especially the geriatric population.

Fitness trackers & monitors have gained substantial market in countries such as the U.K. and France. Further, it is gradually gaining acceptance among people in other countries of Europe. Among the end user segments of fitness equipment, home/individual users significantly drive the growth of the market, favored by increasing adoption due to growing fitness consciousness, particularly in Germany and France. The geriatric population in Germany prefer exercising at home, which boosts the cardiovascular fitness equipment market within the home user segment.

Key findings of the study:

The U.K. would continue to dominate the market, accounting for more than one-fifths of the market size in 2022.

The market in France is dominated by home users; on contrary, health club segment leads the market in Germany

The cardiovascular equipment segment accounted for largest, i.e., more than 54% share of the market in 2015, and is projected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period

The adoption of fitness equipment by home users is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period particularly due to growing fitness consciousness among geriatric population.

Key players in the market include Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus, Inc., Brunswick Corp., Johnson Health Tech Ltd., Cybex International, Inc., ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., Technogym SpA, Tuntari New Fitness B.V., Exigo, Kettler (GB) Limited, and Torque Fitness LLC. The operating players in the market have majorly adopted product launch and partnership strategies to sustain the stiff competition the market. The market growth can be attributed to innovative product launches and increasing collaborations between fitness equipment vendors and health clubs/gym owners. The need to improve the infrastructural offerings by gym owners considerably supplements the demand for fitness equipment.

