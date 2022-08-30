Instant Beverages Premix Market Size to Boost USD $76.4 billion by 2027 | CAGR 6.0% - IndustryARC
Accruing purchasing power and modern lifestyles of people are factors set to drive the growth of the instant beverages premix Industry.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the instant beverages premix market is expected to reach US$3.2 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2030. The market growth is fuelled by the rising consumption of packaged food items in the world. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the instant beverages premix market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America Instant Beverages Premix Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period owing to the heavy resilience of young millennials and the growing urban population.
2. Accruing consumption of aromatic beverages like tea and coffee is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Instant Beverages Premix Market. Health snags accompanied by the overuse of instant beverages are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Instant Beverages Premix Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Tea segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the growing popularity in many Asian, Middle East, and Western countries.
2. The budding emergence of up-to-the-minute retail outlets like supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a 24/7 shopping option to people. Moreover, the online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. The Instant Beverages Premix Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the high popularity of instant beverages like tea and coffee in the overall office goes.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Instant Beverages Premix industry are -
1. Dunkin Brands Group
2. Starbucks Corporation
3. PepsiCo Inc.
4. The Coca-Cola Company
5.Monster Beverages
