Remote Breathalyzer Market Size is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Remote Breathalyzer Market Size is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2027. It is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote Breathalyzer Market Size is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. A remote Breathalyzer is a portable alcohol detection device based on electrochemical fuel cell technology that is used in the field for preliminary breath testing (PBT) or preliminary alcohol screening (PAS). A Breathalyzer tests a person's breath to see how much alcohol is in his or her system. When a person eats alcoholic beverages, alcohol is absorbed into the bloodstream via the mouth, throat, intestines, and stomach. As blood flows through the lungs, alcohol from the blood is transported to the air sacs and exhaled.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in 2021 on account of increasing drunk driving accidents. Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases like alcoholic liver disease. The proliferation of Liver diseases is predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. Growing drunk driving accidents are estimated to drive the market growth of the Remote Breathalyzer Market. The Inaccuracy owing to Remote Breathalyzer poses a threat to the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Remote Breathalyzer Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Remote Breathalyzer Market based on Technology can be further segmented into Fuel Cell Technology, Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology, Infrared Spectroscopy, and Others. Fuel cell technology held a dominant market share in the year 2021.
2. Remote Breathalyzers can detect a wide range of drugs, such as cocaine, morphine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, which should improve drug detection and hence grow the Remote Breathalyzer market. Breathalyzer manufacturers are also targeting opportunities arising for drug detection.
3. The Remote Breathalyzer Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts on account of rising in drunk driving accidents.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Remote Breathalyzer industry are:
1. Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Inc.
2. Alere, Inc.
3. Abbott Laboratories
4. Andatech Private Limited
5. BACtrack
