Thermal Imaging Market is Projected to Surpass US$ 4,180.1 Million by 2027 | FLIR Systems, Raytheon Company, Danaher Co

Thermal Imaging Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Thermal Imaging Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook. This research offers strategic recommendations based on industry experts’ consultations on market development, consumer demand, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, gross margins, and regional growth. It focuses on regional developments as well as market growth, pricing, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, and gross margins. The competitive landscape analysis of the top leading competitors is included in this study, together with information on their company profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities during the upcoming years.

The global Thermal Imaging Market is expected to be valued at US$ 4,180.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Thermal imaging is a technology used for the collection of digital images of any given location or surface by the use of infrared radiation. This technology is majorly used for law enforcement, mining, environmental monitoring, security, and industrial and defense applications. Thermal imaging provides higher quality images and more information about the surfaces. Thermal imaging cameras are used for different purposes. For instance, they are used for security purposes as well as environmental monitoring purposes.

Thermal Imaging Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Thermal Imaging Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR), Raytheon Company, BAE Systems Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Danaher Corporation, and DRS Technologies Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Thermal Imaging Market, By Application:

‣ Surveillance and security

‣ Monitoring and maintenance

‣ Traffic monitoring

‣ Healthcare

‣ Automobile

‣ Research and development

‣ Others (firefighting and personal vision)

Global Thermal Imaging Market, By End-users:

‣ Defense and military sector

‣ Industrial sector

‣ Commercial sector

‣ Residential sector

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Growing demand for thermal imaging from various sectors such as automotive, government & defense, and healthcare to improve security is driving the market growth of thermal imaging. Rising terrorist activities due to geopolitical tension and the need for monitoring critical infrastructure is again uplifting the market growth. Moreover, increasing up-gradation of military equipment due to growing spending by government is expected to have a positive outlook on the market of thermal imaging. According to the sipri fact sheet, global military expenditure was $1917 billion in 2019, an increase of 3.6 percent from 2018. Total military spending accounted for 2.2 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019.

Europe is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing adoption of thermal imaging in the automotive sector and also the region has a strong presence in the automotive industry. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, 18.5 million motor vehicles were produced in the European Union in 2019 and 15.8 million passenger cars were manufactured in the European Union in 2019. Additionally, increasing adoption of thermal imaging for surveillance and security purposes is further anticipated to foster regional market growth.

Key Developments:

• In May 2020, FLIR Systems has announced the launch of new thermal imaging science Kits: FLIR A400 and A700 for researchers, engineers, and systems testers. These smart camera systems can produce accurate, consistent thermal data for electronics testing, product development, and a range of scientific research needs

• In May 2020, Seek Thermal, a provider of high-performance thermal imaging products, has introduced Seek Scan™, a simple, low-cost thermal imaging system designed to automate body temperature screening using skin temperature as a proxy.

• In June 2018, Thales has launched Sophie Ultima, a thermal imager designed to give tactical superiority through collaborative and augmented imaging capability at night and by the day

• In May 2020, Vodafone UK, partnered with Digital Barriers to launch a heat detection camera during the coronavirus pandemic. The heat detection camera combines thermal imaging and Vodafone’s IoT connectivity to screen the temperature of people as they enter buildings.

