Global polyamide Hma Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2028 - IndustryARC

Polyamide Hma Market is Majorly Used in Packaging Industry as it Provides an Excellent Adhesion on Paper Substrate.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global polyamide Hma market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027. Polyamide Hma or hot melt adhesive are non-volatile thermoplastic adhesives resins that are integrated from dimer acid, ethylene diamine, sebacic acid and piperazine. The adhesives provide good adhesion to substrates like metal, paper, rubber, plastic, wood, ceramics, fabric and leather. Hence, due to high adhesive properties, polyamide Hma is used in various sectors like automotive, paper, textile, wood and electronics.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Global polyamide Hma Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global polyamide Hma industry as the region consists of major end user of polyamide Hma such as automobile, textile, paper and wood in economies like China & India, with China being the largest automobile maker.
2. Polyamide Hma has high applicability in electronic sector as it encapsulates sensitive electronics, has high melting point and low flammability which makes is popular for circuit binding.
3. The bonds of polyamide Hma show good resistance to mechanical forces, fuels, oils, and mold attacks due to which polyamide Hma are used in the manufacture of machines and instruments.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Solid form held a significant share in global polyamide Hma market in 2021 with a share of over 62%. Polyamide Hma in solid form is applied at room temperature and offer good characteristic properties like excellent plasticizer resistance, low viscosity, and excellent adhesive performance at high temperature.
2. Automotive sector held a significant share in global polyamide Hma market in 2021 with a share of over 24%. Polyamide Hma is majorly used in automotive industry as the bonds can pass temperature tests required in the industry and they resist oil and grease.
3. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in global polyamide Hma market in 2021 with a share of over 36%. Major countries like China and India have rapid development in sectors like automotive, textiles and wood, which are major end users of polyamide Hma. Hence, the rapid development in these sectors has increased their output.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Global Polyamide Hma industry are -
1. Intercol
2. Buhnen Adhesives System
3. Bostik Inc.
4. Avery Dennison
5. 3M Company
